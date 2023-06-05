New VALORANT progression system coming in Episode 7 will finally let players access old battle passes

VALORANT turned three years old earlier this month, and soon, players looking to recover specific items from old battle passes or acquire new items via new methods will have the opportunity to do so when the next episode launches in late June 2023.

In a preview post released by the VALORANT team at Riot Games today, highlighting what’s coming in Episode Seven as well as the rest of 2023, game director Andy Ho revealed the new progression systems coming soon.

“We’re making some big changes to progression,” Ho said. “We’re adding a new way to unlock accessories from previous battle passes that you may have missed, as well as updating the way that you unlock agents and the items in their contracts.”

Ho promised a “deeper look” at progression changes, but VALORANT data miner and content creator ValorLeaks has already posted a significant amount of the supposed changes. He claims the progression system will be “redone” and will introduce a new form of currency that lets players progress agent contracts, unlock items from previous battle passes, and purchase skins exclusive to that form of currency.

Progression is being redone as previously mentioned. The new currency will be used in multitudes of ways, including progressing through contracts, unlocking accessories from previous battle passes that you might have not gotten, and more. | #VALORANT — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) June 5, 2023

ValorLeaks added that these skins would likely have their own rarity but also said they “might not be available” when the season launches. Still, players should be happy to see new rewards for progression as the game officially enters its fourth year as all they’ve had up until now is each act’s battle pass plus the agent contracts.

Episode Seven is set to feature a ton of new content when it launches around June 27, including an exciting Team Deathmatch mode and potentially the first of two new agents set to release in the second half of this year.

