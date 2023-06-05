Highly requested game mode coming to VALORANT in Episode 7

VALORANT will soon be introducing a new way to partake in its FPS, hero-based action, bringing a mode to the game that players have been waiting on for three years.

During a video showcasing some of the features that VALORANT players can expect from the game throughout the remainder of the year, Andy Ho, game director of VALORANT, confirmed today that the previously-announced Team Deathmatch mode is in active development. It is set to launch within the client alongside Episode Seven, which is expected to start a bit after the end of Episode Six on June 26.

The latest on Team Deathmatch, updates to the progression system, and a lethal new Sentinel—let’s catch up on what’s next for VALORANT in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rLeUzvgzQ0 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 5, 2023

The Team Deathmatch mode will be “fast-paced,” according to Ho, appearing to include many if not all of the available weapons within the game. Notably, this mode will feature a variety of maps exclusively made for the Team Deathmatch playstyle, none of which have been revealed yet.

Should this mode look similar to the appearance of Team Deathmatch in other FPS titles, such as the Call of Duty series, Apex Legends, and Overwatch, players will likely be placed on a team with the goal of killing the enemy agents as many times as they can in a short time period—with the caveat of the map being much smaller than normal. It remains unclear if the agents and weapons will be tuned for this mode in any capacity outside of new maps being introduced.

While there are no further details available on what VALORANT’s version of Team Deathmatch entails, more information is expected to drop within the coming weeks as the end of Episode Six approaches and the start of Episode Seven—and the release of this new mode—arrives. Players should also look forward to other new features, including reworked agent contract progression and two new agents joining the cast, before the year ends.

