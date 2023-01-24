Riot confirms Team Deathmatch is coming to VALORANT

A new game mode is coming to VALORANT later this year, Riot Games announced today.

In the latest dev diaries YouTube video for 2023, VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon said that Riot’s take on Team Deathmatch will be coming to the game. No details on the game mode were released in the video, but we can make some guesses on how it’ll pan out.

Team Deathmatch revolves around several teams, usually two, facing off against each other to achieve the highest number of kills in a single match. Other than the kill score, there’s usually no other objective such as planting the Spike, which is seen in the majority of VALORANT’s game modes.

“We’ll see you soon. Maybe playing a new agent or a new map. In premier or at a live event. Maybe check out one of those new modes Andy was talking about like Swiftplay or the one I’m really excited about: our take on Team Deathmatch. Andy didn’t talk about Team Deathmatch…” Donlon said at the conclusion of the video.

The dev diaries are used by Riot to give fans and players a small preview into what’s to come for VALORANT. The Deathmatch game mode was one of the many updates listed in the diary, with other upcoming features including a new agent or Swiftplay, the latter of which is currently in the beta testing phase.

Team Deathmatch was popularized by many other shooter titles such as Call of Duty or Doom, the latter of which is noted as the origin of the Deathmatch game mode.