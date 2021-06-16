Here are the best Operator skins in VALORANT

The Operator is a one-shot, one-kill menace.

VALORANT’s loudest and deadliest weapon packs the biggest punch. But it also comes at a cost. Investing in this bad boy will set you back 5,000 creds, breaking the bank and potentially your economy, if you’re not careful.

If you’re confident with the Operator, you know your angles, and you’re not afraid to take risks, why not bag yourself a skin? You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the Op. There are shiny reskins with all sorts of colors, but there are also various animations, sounds, and more to get excited about.

Here are the best Op skins in VALORANT.

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

The Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster might not the prettiest skin on this list, but it’s one of the most satisfying skins to use. Inspired by 1960s science fiction, retro-futurism, and the works of authors like Frank Herbert, Isaac Asimov, Arthur Charles Clarke, and the Strugatsky brothers, it brings a totally unique look and feel to VALORANT.

It comes in four variants: turquoise green, silver, black and yellow, and red and blue, and it has a distinct sound. A shot with the Operator is followed by an outrageously loud “pew” that echoes for a second, before dispersing into a cloud of smoke.

Glitchpop

The Glitchpop skin line is hard to beat—no matter what weapon you’re wielding. But the Operator is one of the highlights of the futuristic collection.

Thanks to its thick scope and beefy barrel, it’s noticeably bigger and bulkier than some of the other skins on this list. And it feels it, too. It’s loud and ferocious and strangely beautiful. Its colorful, cyberpunk aesthetic is a joy to look at it. When it’s not blasting your enemies, its holograms are dancing around on your screen. There’s never a dull moment with the Glitchpop Op.

Elderflame

The Elderflame Operator is epic. Its weird and wonderful design, unique reload animation, and roaring sound are well worth the investment.

The dragon twists and turns, moving impatiently around on your screen—ready to strike. It can be a little distracting at times, especially when you’re holding an angle, but that’s half the fun of it.

The Elderflame Op feels special to hold, like a priceless relic, making every shot, and every kill, that much more satisfying.

Origin

Origin, the newest collection to join the game, combines elements of science fiction with ancient technology—and it’s surprisingly effective.

“If someone from 100 years ago were to see an iPhone in their world, they would think it’s just straight magic,” Riot art lead Sean Marino said in an interview. “We wanted to have this gun feel like it was magical, but it really is just really advanced technology.”

The Origin is simple but aesthetically pleasing. What makes it such a worthwhile skin though is its unique inspect animation. It levitates into the air, spinning around in beautiful, green circles. It also has a fierce, piercing sound effect, unlike any other.

Ion

The best skins in VALORANT are often the simplest. Ion is white, blue, and black, and as basic as it comes on this list.

Its selling point is its sound and feel. When you equip the Operator, its power source pulses, buzzes, and hums, waiting for you to shoot, all while rotating silently. When you finally pull the trigger, it lets out a loud blast, leaving behind a blue beam of smoke.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.