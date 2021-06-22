Riot unveils new League event, Sentinels of Light

Steady yourselves, League of Legends fans. The next chapter in Riot Games’ multi-month storyline featuring the return of Viego, the Ruined King, has finally arrived with a new event called Sentinels of Light.

League fans discovered the new event through a web puzzle featured on the game’s official site, where players had to click around an image of Viego to find a hidden secret link. After more investigating on the site’s different pages, players found two passwords that eventually led to a page with a beautiful piece of artwork, complete with the event’s name and the game’s upcoming new champion, Akshan.

Akshan is set to be a mid lane marksman, according to Riot in a Champion Roadmap. From a letter hidden in the source code for one of the web puzzle pages, the champion is apparently a Sentinel of Light hailing from the sandy regions of Shurima who will “keep Shurima protected from the forces of undeath.” He also inherited his unique-looking weapon from another Sentinel named Shadya and could play a large part in the plot of this upcoming event.

Image via Riot Games

Fans of Riot will get to experience the Sentinels of Light event through multiple titles like League, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and even the company’s first-person tactical shooter, VALORANT.

Sentinels of Light will begin on Thursday, July 8 when League Patch 11.14 is set to release on the live servers. The event will last for a month and ends on Tuesday, Aug. 10. More information about the event and the new champion Akshan will be released by Riot in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

