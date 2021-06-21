Riot teases possible new League champion, potential Vayne and Graves skins in Sentinels of Light web puzzle

Get ready, League of Legends fans, because we might be in store for one of the biggest events of the year. Riot Games released a new Ruination-related web puzzle earlier today that, when solved, shows off a new piece of art that features Viego, Senna, Lucian, Gwen, Thresh, and potentially a new, unnamed champion.

The champion can be seen in the bottom-right of the art, swinging into action while armed with a weapon that looks similar to a grapple gun. The page also has a wordmark that says “Sentinels of Light” at the bottom, with two dates that are presumably how long the event will run (July 8 to Aug. 10).

League fans are speculating that this new champion is named Akshan because within the source code of the puzzle’s first page, there’s a letter that reads, “To the Sentinels—in the event of my death, I appoint Akshan as my successor, to inherit my weapon and keep Shurima protected from the forces of undeath. May you one day find us, Shadya.”

Screengrab via Riot Games

Akshan is also the password that accesses the final page of the puzzle, which then leads players to the image of the Sentinels of Light artwork. As a result, many people are assuming that this is the new champion’s name.

Along with the possible new champion, there are two other characters featured in the art, who seem to be Graves and Vayne dressed as Sentinels of Light. The two marksmen could be getting some new skins for the upcoming event, while also joining the fight alongside Senna, Lucian, and Gwen against Viego and the forces of evil.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Underneath the Sentinels of Light wordmark, various logos from Riot’s popular titles are also shown. To the surprise of many, however, the VALORANT logo is featured. It’s unknown how VALORANT and League could crossover—if they even will—but fans should keep their eyes peeled for more information.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.