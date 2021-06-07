New VALORANT Origin skins teased, includes Vandal, Op, Bucky, Frenzy, and a fist-blade melee

It’s time to harness the power of futuristic-ancient technology.

VALORANT‘s premium content art lead Sean Marino and senior producer Preeti Khanolkar discussed the upcoming Origin skin line in an interview with YouTuber DiegoteTV, which combines seemingly opposite themes of sci-fi and ancient craftsmanship. The bundle will include skins for the popular Vandal and Operator guns, along with the Bucky, Frenzy, and melee.

“If someone from 100 years ago were to see an iPhone in their world, they would think it’s just straight magic,” Marino said. “We wanted to have this gun feel like it was magical, but it really is just really advanced technology.”

The skins have rune carvings interlaced into the design, which seem to come alive as you upgrade it with Radianite. Starting at level three, for example, the gun can deconstruct while runic lines hover in the air. When inspecting an Origin weapon, the entire gun comes apart and floats in between your hands. And you can keep this animation out for as long as you want, canceling it by shooting or swapping weapons. As for the melee, players can expect a fist blade that they can slash the air with.

The Origin finisher animation appears to harness advanced technology that sucks your opponent into another dimension, leaving nothing behind. And each weapon will have variant options in green, red, and white.

Because the Origin skins feature tons of animations and a melee, they’ll likely fall in a pricier skin tier. And while an exact time frame for when they’ll hit the store wasn’t provided, the Origin Collection will likely replace the Tethered Realm bundle in two days.

