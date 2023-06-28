VALORANT players prove Riot wrong, way more than 7 have unlocked everything from all previous battle passes

Riot Games removed a fun fact from its latest blog post, in which it claimed only seven players in the world had unlocked every cosmetic from all previous battle passes in VALORANT following vehement community reactions.

In its latest update’s FAQ, Riot claimed that seven players in total owned “every piece of content from all prior Battle Passes” when explaining players who owned every Accessory could only use the new Battle Pass reward currency on Agents and agent gear.

In a tweet from June 28, a player said they “refused to believe” they were part of that elite, showing a screenshot as proof that they obtained all Accessories available in the game.

Under her tweet, many players counted themselves in, showing evidence that there are way more players who fit the description only in that single thread.

I refuse to believe I am 1/7 pic.twitter.com/CU8LXLbfs5 — ARIANARCHIST 🏳️‍🌈 (@ARIANARCHIST) June 27, 2023

As more community reactions poured in and more players proved they owned every Accessory from the new store, Riot Games seemingly added a sneaky edit to Episode 7, Act One‘s FAQ on June 27. In the update, it removed the fun fact about the number of players who couldn’t use Kingdom Credits.

The currency was added as part of the latest update’s new progression system. It reworked the daily mission system that now gives XP and those Credits, which can be used to buy items from previous battle passes or to unlock Agents.

The progression system has received a mixed response from the community. In a Reddit thread from June 28, players shared various criticism.

They complained about getting only four different choices of Accessories to buy every week before they rotated while having a cap on the maximum number of Credits owned, which encourages them to spend Credits over time. Additionally, players who have completed every previous battle pass are limited in what they can buy with it.

Still, the new system is recent. The developer might adjust it in the future, taking the player’s feedback into consideration. In any case, players will have over a month to complete this Act’s battle pass, which launched on June 27, and earn Kingdom Credits to buy either Accessories or Agents.

