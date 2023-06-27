VALORANT will evolve yet again with the launch of the first act of Episode Seven, titled EVOLUTION. The newest episode is bringing a lot of major changes to the game with the Act One patch, namely in the big three additions of a new agent, a new game mode, and a new progression system.

The new agent Deadlock uses cutting-edge technology to exert control over the map, and breaks away from the traditional setup-oriented focus of the sentinel role with something more reactive. The new game mode, the fast-paced Team Deathmatch, is a breath of fresh air after years of suffering in the traditional free-for-all mode. And the new progression system provides new ways to unlock agents, a more robust daily mission system, and a new currency to use at a new storefront.

All this and more arrives to VALORANT when Episode Seven officially goes live on June 27 following scheduled maintenance. Here’s a full look at all the incoming changes.

New sentinel agent, Deadlock

Deadlock capturing an opponent with her ultimate. Image via Riot Games

Deadlock is a map control specialist, using her nanowire technology to stop, stun, and slow her enemies. Here’s a look at her abilities:

GravNet (C): EQUIP a GravNet grenade. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly.

EQUIP a GravNet grenade. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly. Sonic Sensor (Q): EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sounds. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected.

EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sounds. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected. Barrier Mesh (E): EQUIP a Barrier Mesh disc. FIRE to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement.

EQUIP a Barrier Mesh disc. FIRE to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement. Annihilation (X): EQUIP a Nanowire Accelerator. FIRE to unleash a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted. The cocooned enemy is pulled along a nanowire path and will die if they reach the end, unless they are freed. The nanowire cocoon is destructible.

Deadlock’s ability kit is tailor-made for defenders that can react quickly to an incoming site execute, but it’s also exceptionally strong during post-plant scenarios and retakes.

VALORANT Episode 7, Act One patch notes so far

New Team Deathmatch mode

New locations, and a new type of action via Team Deathmatch. Image via Riot Games.

The new Team Deathmatch mode puts teams of five against each other in a race to 100 kills, across four timed stages:

Stage I: Pistols

Stage II: Ares, Stinger, Sheriff

Stage III: Spectre, Bulldog, Guardian, Ares

Stage IV: Vandal, Phantom

The new mode will be played on three custom-made maps for Team Deathmatch: District, Piazza, and Kasbah. Players can use abilities, but all abilities are on timers, and ultimates have to be charged by getting kills and picking up orbs. Health and weapon pickups are also featured on the maps. With all of those changes to the how the game is normally played, it’s important to know about the best agents to use in TDM.

New progression system

The new progression system will feature a reworked daily mission system where players progress past daily checkpoints by playing matches, earning XP and Kingdom Credits in the process. Kingdom Credits can be used in the new Accessories store to buy items from previous battle passes, but can also be used to unlock agents.

However, new agents will also be unlockable via recruitment events, where all XP will go towards unlocking a new agent without having to manually activate their contract.

Episode 7 bug fixes

Here are a list of bug fixes made at the start of Episode Seven, Act One.

General fixes

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in-game when there was packet loss during your load in. This should occur much less frequently.

Fixed a bug where you were able to purchase outside of your account’s region.

Fixed an issue where you were able to see the opposing team’s bullet tracers during the Buy Phase.

Agent fixes

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Yoru’s Gatecrash (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Omen’s From the Shadows (X) to cancel the teleport if you Suppressed while forming.

Fixed Cypher’s Spycam (E) from being placeable on Lotus’ rotating doors.

Fixed issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) would sometimes rotate multiple times from a single button press when placing it.

Fixed issues where on some map geo Cypher could not pick up his Cyber Cage (C) during the Buy Phase.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot (Q) could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze’s Boom Bot (C).

Fixed issue where frame rate would decrease when Reyna is healing from Devour (Q).

Social fixes

Fixed an issue where the Chinese Baidu Pinyin input method could only type English in chat.

Fixed a bug where the Push-to-Talk key sometimes allowed for voice to be transmitted even when letting go of the key.

