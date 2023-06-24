All abilities for Deadlock, VALORANT’s new wire-wielding sentinel agent

For the first time since 2021, VALORANT will be getting a new sentinel—and she’s ready to string along her enemies as she locks down a site with a plethora of powerful tools.

Deadlock will be the newest agent joining the ever-growing roster, providing a ton of zone control with her impregnable Barrier Mesh, some great crowd control with GravNet and Sonic Sensor, and her ultra-powerful Annihilation ultimate ability that can isolate and pull a player into the team like a spider capturing its prey.

She will be releasing alongside VALORANT Episode 7, Act One, which will begin on Tuesday, June 27. Dive into the fray with this new agent, along with a new battle pass, new skin lines, a whole gamut of different sprays, gun buddies, and player cards.

Here are all of Deadlock’s abilities in VALORANT.

All Deadlock abilities in VALORANT

Deadlock runs forward into battle. Image via Riot Games

GravNet (C)

EQUIP a GravNet grenade. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly.

This can be a great way to stall an incoming rush onto a site since it’ll either catch opposing players and make them easy targets for you and your teammates, or cause the enemy to back up while the rest of your team re-positions and rotates.

Sonic Sensor (Q)

EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sounds. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected.

This trap can be great in heavy traffic chokepoints where plenty of firefights occur, or to hold down a chokepoint when protecting a site from a retake. It’ll force players to play a bit slower when approaching a site or to use preemptive abilities so they aren’t hit with the ability’s massive concussion blast.

Barrier Mesh (E)

EQUIP a Barrier Mesh disc. FIRE to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement.

Possibly one of the strongest base abilities in Deadlock’s kit, this Barrier creates four walls that extend from a single origin point in the center of the disc. These walls don’t block vision or damage, but they do prevent character movement, making this a perfect tool to shut down any rushes onto sites. The orbs that hold the walls in place also take plenty of bullets before they are destroyed, which means Deadlock can surprise anyone trying to destroy the wall with a quick swing.

Annihilation (X)

EQUIP a Nanowire Accelerator. FIRE to unleash a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted. The cocooned enemy is pulled along a nanowire path and will die if they reach the end, unless they are freed. The nanowire cocoon is destructible.

Although the cocoon is destructible, Deadlock can use her ultimate in multiple different situations to give her and her allies a huge advantage. In a one-vs-two, for example, she can cocoon one enemy to immediately force the remaining player to either accept the one-vs-one or free his teammate and risk getting picked off in the meantime.

During a five-vs-five situation, Deadlock can use her ultimate to distract enemies by having them free their teammate, allowing her other allies to swing and possibly get a pick or two. In a one-vs-one situation vs. a retake, she can hold a spike plant by holding the perfect angle to bounce Annihilation off a wall onto whoever is defusing.

