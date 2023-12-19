VALORANT’s new Outlaw sniper: Speculated release date

Almost four years after its original release, VALORANT might finally be welcoming a new weapon to its expansive arsenal with the Outlaw sniper rifle.

According to leaks, this long-ranged solution will be a perfect balance between power and value, since it doesn’t cost nearly as much as an Operator but can take down enemies with a couple of well-placed shots to the torso or head. There is, however, a caveat in all of the reported upsides, with the weapon supposedly only holding two shots before needing to be reloaded.

Even still, there is plenty of hype to be passed around as we wait for the new year to come rolling up. Here is all we know about the speculated release date of VALORANT‘s new Outlaw sniper rifle.

When is the Outlaw sniper rifle releasing?

Line ’em up, knock ’em down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to current leaks around the weapon, VALORANT‘s Outlaw sniper rifle will be dropping alongside the first act of Episode Eight on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. With the new year starting off strong, VALORANT could be in store for a meta shift as this new weapon begins to take over with sharpshooters around the world.

The Outlaw is reportedly a perfect middle ground between the two current sniper rifles in the game, the Marshal and the Operator.

The former is a cheaper long-range option that requires headshots to be effective in most situations, although it has relatively good accuracy when fired from the hip. The latter, on the other hand, is a one-shot machine that can kill a fully-armored foe if shot from the torso up.

The Outlaw supposedly only costs 2,400 creds and can kill a half-armored enemy in one shot, but if you miss with the two bullets at your disposal, you’ll be forced to fall back and reload as the enemy team rushes forward. It has great stopping power, especially against teams that are saving or have low funds, and should be a good option for those who frequent long sightlines on larger maps.