VALORANT’s new Outlaw sniper: Speculated release date

The armory is getting a new addition.
Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Dec 19, 2023 05:37 pm
Cypher in VALORANT cutscene at a desk with text on the screen.

Almost four years after its original release, VALORANT might finally be welcoming a new weapon to its expansive arsenal with the Outlaw sniper rifle.

According to leaks, this long-ranged solution will be a perfect balance between power and value, since it doesn’t cost nearly as much as an Operator but can take down enemies with a couple of well-placed shots to the torso or head. There is, however, a caveat in all of the reported upsides, with the weapon supposedly only holding two shots before needing to be reloaded.

Even still, there is plenty of hype to be passed around as we wait for the new year to come rolling up. Here is all we know about the speculated release date of VALORANT‘s new Outlaw sniper rifle.

When is the Outlaw sniper rifle releasing?

A bullet flying through a target in VALORANT sneak peek teaser
Line ’em up, knock ’em down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to current leaks around the weapon, VALORANT‘s Outlaw sniper rifle will be dropping alongside the first act of Episode Eight on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. With the new year starting off strong, VALORANT could be in store for a meta shift as this new weapon begins to take over with sharpshooters around the world.

The Outlaw is reportedly a perfect middle ground between the two current sniper rifles in the game, the Marshal and the Operator.

What is the Outlaw, VALORANT’s newest sniper?
Latest VALORANT leaks show off new Kuronami skins, including chained kunai melee

The former is a cheaper long-range option that requires headshots to be effective in most situations, although it has relatively good accuracy when fired from the hip. The latter, on the other hand, is a one-shot machine that can kill a fully-armored foe if shot from the torso up.

The Outlaw supposedly only costs 2,400 creds and can kill a half-armored enemy in one shot, but if you miss with the two bullets at your disposal, you’ll be forced to fall back and reload as the enemy team rushes forward. It has great stopping power, especially against teams that are saving or have low funds, and should be a good option for those who frequent long sightlines on larger maps.

All weapon skin bundles in VALORANT
A VALORANT skin bundle including a Vandal, Operator, Ghost, and Spectre.

All weapon skin bundles in VALORANT

Dec 19, 2023
Latest VALORANT leaks show off new Kuronami skins, including chained kunai melee
VALORANT agent Yoru in a blue/orange jacket.

Latest VALORANT leaks show off new Kuronami skins, including chained kunai melee

Dec 19, 2023
Best VALORANT settings for FPS
VALORANT agents competing on Breeze.

Best VALORANT settings for FPS

Dec 19, 2023
What is the Outlaw, VALORANT's newest sniper?
Yoru holding the Operator in VALORANT.

What is the Outlaw, VALORANT’s newest sniper?

Dec 19, 2023
VALORANT's first new weapon, the Outlaw, might be coming sooner than you think
A promotional image of Chamber from VALORANT zooming down the scope of his ultimate weapon.

VALORANT’s first new weapon, the Outlaw, might be coming sooner than you think

Dec 19, 2023

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.