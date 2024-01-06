How much does 9,500 VALORANT points cost? New Kuronami bundle price breakdown

The Kuronami skin bundle might be one of the most beautiful cosmetic lines released in VALORANT so far, but beauty does come at a price, since Riot Games is charging a ton of in-game VP for all of the items within.

With skins for the Vandal, Marshal, Spectre, and Sheriff, there is an option for almost any playstyle in this collection, including a dynamic finishing animation that changes the weather on any map, unique inspect and reload animations, and one of the best melee options in the game today, the Kuronami no Yaiba.

If you wish to purchase the new Kuronami bundle, this is how much real-life money you will need to spend.

New Kuronami bundle price breakdown

Shiny knife, scary price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new Kuronami bundle costs 9,500 VP, making it one of the most expensive bundles ever released in VALORANT. Although many fans have already justified the price based on the new animations, sound effects, finisher, and melee, other players are still wondering if the skins are really worth all that moolah.

VALORANT Points have different costs around the world, but in the United States, players will have to spend about $94.97 USD to purchase 10,000 VP by picking up one 5,350 VP pack, one 3,650 VP pack, and one 1,000 VP pack. You will always have some leftover VP, although it won’t ever be enough to buy anything from the store.

You can also buy individual guns from the bundle, since they are available at a fixed cost outside of the full collection price point. That said, you cannot buy the individual melee skin, since it is only available when you purchase the full Kuronami bundle.

If the price hasn’t scared you off from buying this collection, you’ll finally be able to get your hands on this bundle when it releases on Tuesday, Jan. 9 with the launch of VALORANT Episode Eight.