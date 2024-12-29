The best VALORANT skins released in 2024

Like every year, VALORANT welcomed a ton of new weapon skins to its vast inventory of cosmetics in 2024. And with the 2025 season set to begin soon, there’s no better time to reminisce about the best VALORANT skins of 2024 than now.

While we get to see a new cosmetic collection in VALORANT’s store every few weeks, not all of them are built to leave a lasting impression. Riot Games released over 20 skin bundles—featuring multiple weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, and more—in 2024. But only a few of them made it to our list of the best.

The best VALORANT skins of 2024

Kuronami

Pop the bubble. Image via Riot Games

Flaunting soothing raindrops and the captivating monsoon season, the Kuronami collection has been aptly deemed one of Riot’s best cosmetic creations since VALORANT’s launch in 2020. From eye-catchy animations to excellent sound design, these skins have it all.

The Kuronami collection includes skins for the Sheriff, Marshal, Spectre, and Vandal. As you equip, reload, or inspect them, you’ll witness water droplets working their magic to power up your weapon. Interestingly, the Kuronami Sheriff and Marshal have slightly different (and more charming) animations than the rest. Besides gun skins, the collection also features a dreamy chained double Kunai melee with a unique spinning inspect animation.

Gun price: 2,375 VP

Melee price: 5,350 VP

Bundle price: 9,500 VP

Evori Dreamwings

Cuteness overload. Image via Riot Games

If your type is feminine and adorable, the Evori Dreamwings collection is for you. Featuring cute creatures, exciting effects, and appealing designs, Evori Dreamwings bring delightful skins—available for the Ghost, Spectre, Vandal, and Odin—that will surely get your teammates to celebrate your clutches with an “aww” every time. Each gun skin variant flaunts a different Evori companion, so you can have four different personalities dancing around on your weapon each time you switch.

As lovely as it looks and sounds, the melee skin, called Evori’s Spellcaster, comes with oddly addictive animations. I love spamming its right-click animation, which feels like casting a spell with a wand.

Gun price: 2,475 VP

Melee price: 4,950 VP

Bundle price: 9,900 VP

Sovereign, Episode Eight

When pure meets evil. Image via Riot Games

As its name suggests, this one is a sequel to the iconic Sovereign, Episode One collection, which is known for featuring one of the best Marshal and Ghost skins of all time. The Episode Eight version perfectly recreates Sovereign’s clean VFX and SFX to fit the Frenzy, Judge, Phantom, and Odin. I particularly adore the Sovereign Phantom for its smooth yet accurate-sounding muzzle flash. And let’s not forget how pretty the variants are.

That’s not all: The Episode Eight collection also comes with a sleek sword melee skin featuring captivating animations accompanied by soothing tunes.

Gun price: 1,775 VP

Melee price: 3,550 VP

Bundle price: 7,100 VP

Mystbloom

Heal (and kill) with flowers. Image via Riot Games

If you want to add some pretty pink skins to your VALORANT inventory—or if you’re a fan of blooming flowers in general—the Mystbloom collection should surely impress you. It packs a set of beautiful weapon skins for the Sheriff, Judge, Phantom, and Operator, as well as an alluring Kunai melee.

Each variant of the Mystbloom collection represents a season: Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. The delicate colors, intricate floral patterns, and lively animations blend together to offer an attractive experience as you shoot your enemies down.

Gun price: 2,175 VP

Melee price: 4,350 VP

Bundle price: 8,700 VP

VALORANT Champions 2024

In it to win it. Image via Riot Games

2024’s iteration of the VCT Champions collection hosted a Phantom skin and a blade melee. As it was meant to celebrate (and incentivize) the year-end tournament and its talented participants, players could purchase the bundle or the skins individually for only a limited time.

Both the melee and Phantom skin sports enticing looks and animations, perfectly representing the thrill of the year’s biggest VALORANT esports tournament. The Phantom may even remind you of the iconic Ion skin due to its sound design. That said, the finisher is certainly its most exciting feature, letting players lift the prestigious trophy in a sassy environment while the Superpower anthem plays in the background.

Gun price: 2,675 VP

Melee price: 5,350 VP

Bundle price: 6,167 VP

Arcane Season Two Collector’s Set

Smash and pew. Image via Riot Games

As its name suggests, the Arcane Season Two Collector’s set was released to celebrate the launch of the latest season of the popular television series, Arcane. The set came with a Vandal skin and a Gauntlet melee skin, both inspired by elements from the League of Legends lore.

Featuring a shark’s mouth on its muzzle and quirky animations to complement it, the Arcane Vandal is based on the sassy Lol champion, Jinx’s Fishbones rocket launcher. The Arcane Gauntlets melee, on the other hand, is based on the powerful Hextech-fueled fighting gloves wielded by Vi, another popular League champion and Jinx’s sister. Like the VALORANT Champions bundle, this collection was available in the store for a limited time.

Gun price: 2,175 VP

Melee price: 4,350 VP

Bundle price: 5,925 VP

Araxys, Episode Nine

A W bundle. Image via Riot Games

A sequel to a hit bundle from the past, the Araxys, Episode Nine collection added its enticingly dark otherworldly theme to four more weapons—Sheriff, Outlaw, Phantom, and Guardian. And every one of them are just too good to overlook. Besides gun skins, it also introduced a flashy new double Kunai melee skin, the Araxys Bio-Atomizers.

Released back in Episode Six, the first Araxys collection managed to impress a huge fraction of the VALORANT player base with its unique audio design. It was also the first collection to feature a finisher that appears on every enemy killed with the weapon. To top it off, the design lends a firm grip to the guns, which may give you the feel of higher stability when firing.

Gun price: 2,175 VP

Melee price: 5,350 VP

Bundle price: 8,700 VP

Notable VALORANT battlepass collections released in 2024

If you’ve always been a battle pass collector, here’s a list of what we think are the best battle pass skin collections that were released through Episodes Eight and Nine.

Tactiplay collection (Episode Eight, Act One)

Play tactically with these cuties. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stinger

Odin

Phantom

Bulldog

Shellspire collection (Episode Eight, Act Two)

Love the intricacy on these skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frenzy

Spectre

Guardian

Phantom

Melee (Shellspire Sword)

Tacti-Series collection (Episode Eight, Act Three)

Cuties, assemble! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Classic

Frenzy

Guardian

Marshal

Bubble Pop collection (Episode Nine, Act One)

For Kpop fans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Judge

Vandal

Guardian

Classic

Melee (Bubble Pop Light Stick)

Bumble Brigade collection (Episode Nine, Act One)

Buzzzzzz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost

Ares

Judge

Bulldog

Bulletbox collection (Episode Nine, Act Three)

An odd combination of colors that work suspiciously well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frenzy

Bulldog

Bucky

Guardian

