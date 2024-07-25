VALORANT Champions 2024 skin bundle – Release date, all weapons, and possible price

One of the most anticipated VALORANT skin bundles of the year has finally been revealed.

Recommended Videos

Riot Games has introduced the new 2024 VCT Champions collection to celebrate the biggest competitive event of the year. The new bundle will be dropping very soon and, as is tradition, it’ll be featured on a select weapon duo and cost you a pretty penny to buy.

The VALORANT Champions bundles have always featured some of the best-looking skins in the game, from a beautiful gold and purple glow to the unique design and the eye-popping finisher that truly immerses the user into the shoes of a champion. If you’re wondering whether this collection will be worth the wait and money, here’s everything we know about the 2024 VALORANT Champions skin bundle.

You can lift the trophy too



This is the Champions 2024 skin collection narrated by @omgitspotter



01.08.24 pic.twitter.com/6XljHnmkGK — VALORANT (@VALORANT) July 25, 2024

The bundle will be dropping onto the live servers on Thursday, Aug. 1, just in time for the start of the 2024 VALORANT Champions tournament in Seoul, Korea, according to Riot. After Aug. 1, this bundle should remain in the store for about a month, which coincides with the end of the tournament on Sunday, Aug. 25.

All weapons in 2024 VALORANT Champions bundle

Like other years, there are only two weapon skins available in the 2024 VALORANT Champions bundle: a Phantom skin and a melee skin in the form of a long blade. These weapons boast some of the best animations of any Champions weapon by far, though. The animations include a finisher that brings a built-in aim trainer in the form of floating asteroids and the ability to hold the trophy in the center of the animation.

Possible price of VALORANT Champions 2024 bundle

Although the price of the 2024 VALORANT Champions bundle has not been confirmed yet, players can make an educated estimate based on previous prices. Last year, for example, the weapon and melee cost 6,167 VALORANT Points, which included the two skins, a player card, a gun buddy, and a spray.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy