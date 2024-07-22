VALORANT Champions 2024: Scores, schedule, and standings

16 of VALORANT’s best teams worldwide will meet up in Korea to fight for the title of VCT Champions 2024, etching their name in the esport’s history as its fourth world champions.

Taking place in Seoul from Aug 1-25, VALORANT Champions will see four teams from each of the main regions competing for the Champions trophy and a one million USD prize pool. While last year’s champions, Evil Geniuses, will be noticeably absent after failing to qualify, the stage is set for a new team to etch its name in VALORANT history—and few among the participants are already making history. Familiar powerhouses like Fnatic, Sentinels, and DRX will be looking to add another championship trophy to their cabinet, while up-and-coming teams like Team Vitality and Trace Esports are eager to prove themselves on the global stage.

EG won the VALORANT Champions in 2023, but they won’t be able to replicate this year. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

All qualified teams to VCT Champions 2024

16 teams have fought their way through the VCT season to reach this ultimate stage. Here are all the qualified teams:

VCT Americas: Leviatán G2 Esports KRÜ Esports Sentinels, through Championship Points

VCT EMEA: Fnatic Team Vitality Team Heretics FUT Esports, through Championship Points

VCT Pacific: Gen.G DRX Paper Rex Talon Esports, through Championship Points

VCT China: EDward Gaming FunPlus Phoenix Trace Esports Bilibili Gaming, through Championship Points



How to watch VCT Champions 2024

The official VALORANT Champions broadcast was available to watch on the main VALORANT channels for both Twitch and YouTube. Additional broadcasts and various co-streams will be available in other languages as well—though Riot has yet to announce them.

VCT Champions 2024 format and groups

The first stage, the Group Stage, features four groups of four teams battling it out in a double-elimination, best-of-three format where only the top two teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs Stage. There, teams will compete in another double-elimination bracket, but with best-of-three matches until the very end.

The Finals Stage will see teams play best-of-five matches in both the Lower Bracket Final and the Grand Final, which will crown the ultimate champion of VCT 2024.

Group A

Fnatic

Bilibili Gaming

DRX Gaming

KRÜ Esports

Group B

Gen.G

Sentinels

FunPlus Phoenix

Team Heretics

Group C

Leviatán

Talon Esports

Team VItality

Trace Esports

Group D

EDward Gaming

G2 Esports

Paper Rex

FUT Esports

VCT Champions 2024 scores and schedule

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 4

Monday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Thursday, Aug. 8

Friday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sunday, Aug. 11

With 16 teams representing diverse regions and playstyles, VALORANT Champions 2024 promises to be a thrilling showcase of the best players in the world. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering the game’s esports scene, this tournament is a must-watch event.

