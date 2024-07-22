Image Credit: Bethesda
The VALORANT Champions trophy on display.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games
Valorant

VALORANT Champions 2024: Scores, schedule, and standings

Who will bring home the glory?
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Published: Jul 22, 2024 05:19 pm

16 of VALORANT’s best teams worldwide will meet up in Korea to fight for the title of VCT Champions 2024, etching their name in the esport’s history as its fourth world champions.

Taking place in Seoul from Aug 1-25, VALORANT Champions will see four teams from each of the main regions competing for the Champions trophy and a one million USD prize pool. While last year’s champions, Evil Geniuses, will be noticeably absent after failing to qualify, the stage is set for a new team to etch its name in VALORANT history—and few among the participants are already making history. Familiar powerhouses like Fnatic, Sentinels, and DRX will be looking to add another championship trophy to their cabinet, while up-and-coming teams like Team Vitality and Trace Esports are eager to prove themselves on the global stage.

Evil Geniuses celebrate their victory against Paper Rex with a trophy lift at VALORANT Champions 2023.
EG won the VALORANT Champions in 2023, but they won’t be able to replicate this year. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

All qualified teams to VCT Champions 2024

16 teams have fought their way through the VCT season to reach this ultimate stage. Here are all the qualified teams:

  • VCT Americas:
    • Leviatán
    • G2 Esports
    • KRÜ Esports
    • Sentinels, through Championship Points
  • VCT EMEA:
    • Fnatic
    • Team Vitality
    • Team Heretics
    • FUT Esports, through Championship Points
  • VCT Pacific:
    • Gen.G
    • DRX
    • Paper Rex
    • Talon Esports, through Championship Points
  • VCT China:
    • EDward Gaming
    • FunPlus Phoenix
    • Trace Esports
    • Bilibili Gaming, through Championship Points

How to watch VCT Champions 2024

The official VALORANT Champions broadcast was available to watch on the main VALORANT channels for both Twitch and YouTube. Additional broadcasts and various co-streams will be available in other languages as well—though Riot has yet to announce them.

VCT Champions 2024 format and groups

The first stage, the Group Stage, features four groups of four teams battling it out in a double-elimination, best-of-three format where only the top two teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs Stage. There, teams will compete in another double-elimination bracket, but with best-of-three matches until the very end. 

The Finals Stage will see teams play best-of-five matches in both the Lower Bracket Final and the Grand Final, which will crown the ultimate champion of VCT 2024.

Group A

  • Fnatic
  • Bilibili Gaming
  • DRX Gaming
  • KRÜ Esports

Group B

  • Gen.G
  • Sentinels
  • FunPlus Phoenix
  • Team Heretics

Group C

  • Leviatán
  • Talon Esports
  • Team VItality
  • Trace Esports

Group D

  • EDward Gaming
  • G2 Esports
  • Paper Rex
  • FUT Esports

VCT Champions 2024 scores and schedule

Thursday, Aug. 1

  • TBD

Friday, Aug. 2

  • TBD

Saturday, Aug. 3

  • TBD

Sunday, Aug. 4

  • TBD

Monday, Aug. 5

  • TBD

Tuesday, Aug. 6

  • TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 7

  • TBD

Thursday, Aug. 8

  • TBD

Friday, Aug. 9

  • TBD

Saturday, Aug. 10

  • TBD

Sunday, Aug. 11

  • TBD

With 16 teams representing diverse regions and playstyles, VALORANT Champions 2024 promises to be a thrilling showcase of the best players in the world. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering the game’s esports scene, this tournament is a must-watch event.

