VALORANT Champions 2023: Scores, schedule, and format

The definitive event of the VALORANT esports season has returned, with Champions 2023 serving as the final stage of the VCT season and the battleground that will determine just the third world champion.

This year is a special event: It’s the first Champions event since the inception of the international VCT leagues and the partnership model, and it’s the first international VCT event to be hosted in North America. Los Angeles, home of one of the game’s newest agents in Gekko, is also home to this year’s tournament, with the final matches to be played at the massive KIA FORUM venue.

How to watch VCT Champions 2023

The official VALORANT Champions broadcast will be available to watch on the main VALORANT channels for both Twitch and YouTube. Additional broadcasts will be available in other languages as well, as will various co-streams.

VCT Champions 2023 format and groups

VALORANT Champions consists of a four-team, GSL-style group stage, from which two teams from each group will advance to an eight-team, double-elimination-style playoff bracket. All matches will be best-of-three, except for the lower final and grand final, which will be best-of-five.

Full group stage bracket for VALORANT Champions 2023.

The four groups were determined based on seeding:

Group A

Paper Rex (Pacific)

KRÜ Esports (Americas)

EDward Gaming (China)

Giants (EMEA)

Group B

Evil Geniuses (Americas)

FunPlus Phoenix (China)

FUT Esports (EMEA)

T1 (Phoenix)

Group C

Fnatic (EMEA)

ZETA DIVISION (Pacific)

NRG (Americas)

Bilibili Gaming (China)

Group D

Team Liquid (EMEA)

Natus Vincere (EMEA)

DRX (Pacific)

LOUD (Americas)

VCT Champions 2023 scores and schedule

All times are listed in CT and subject to change or delays.

The schedule for the first eight days of VCT Champions 2023. The schedule for the last five days of VCT Champions 2023.

Sunday, Aug. 6

2pm: Liquid vs. NAVI

5pm: DRX vs. LOUD

Monday, Aug. 7

2pm: FUT vs. T1

5pm: Evil Geniuses vs. FPX

8pm: Group D winners match

Tuesday, Aug. 8

2pm: PRX vs. KRÜ

5pm: EDG vs. Giants

8pm: Group B winners match

Wednesday, Aug. 9

2pm: NRG vs. Bilibili

5pm: Fnatic vs. ZETA

8pm: Group A winners match

Thursday, Aug. 10

2pm: Group C winners match

5pm: Group D elimination match

8pm: Group B elimination match

Friday, Aug. 11

2pm: Group A elimination match

5pm: Group C elimination match

Saturday, Aug. 12

2pm: Group D decider match

5pm: Group B decider match

Sunday, Aug. 13

2pm: Group D decider match

5pm: Group D decider match

Wednesday, Aug. 16

2pm: Upper bracket round one

5pm: Upper bracket round one

Thursday, Aug. 17

2pm: Upper bracket round one

5pm: Upper bracket round one

Friday, Aug. 18

2pm: Lower bracket round one

5pm: Lower bracket round one

Saturday, Aug. 19

2pm: Upper bracket round two

5pm: Upper bracket round two

Sunday, Aug. 20

2pm: Lower bracket round two

5pm: Lower bracket round two

Thursday, Aug. 24

2pm: Upper bracket final

5pm: Lower bracket semifinal

Friday, Aug. 25

2pm: Lower bracket final

Saturday, Aug. 26

2pm: Grand final

