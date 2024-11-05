VALORANT Arcane 2.0 bundle: All skins, release date, price, and more

If you love the idea of having a friendly beast on your VALORANT weapon—but don’t like the Elderflame collection’s annoyingly distracting design—Riot finally has something for you in the new Arcane 2.0 skin collection.

Celebrating the premiere of the highly anticipated second season of the League of Legends-based TV series, the Arcane Season Two Collector’s set will be available for fans to purchase from the store only for a limited time. An exciting trailer on Nov. 4 revealed the collection’s contents, showcasing their exciting animations, leaving fans with goosebumps and hopes to bag what potentially are the best VALORANT skins of the year.

If you’re planning on grabbing the exclusive bundle, here’s everything you need to know about the new Arcane 2.0 collection in VALORANT to be ready before it drops in the store.

All Arcane 2.0 VALORANT bundle skins and cosmetics

The Arcane Season Two Collector’s set includes two weapon skins: the “Fishbones” Vandal and a dual-wielding melee Gauntlet skin.

From the universe of Arcane, arm yourself with the dual-wielding melee Gauntlets and feel the firepower of the Fishbones vandal pic.twitter.com/9W4Kfuzqgf — VALORANT (@VALORANT) November 5, 2024

Inspired by the Arcane duo Jinx and Vi, these iconic skins come with the feel of wielding their powerful and stylish weapons—Jinx’s customized Fishbones rocket launcher and Vi’s Gauntlets—while also reflecting the siblings’ charismatic personalities in the designs, of course. Interestingly, if you look at them closely, both skins have noticeable similarities with the Magepunk and Elderflame collections—except it’s a shark this time and not a dragon.

Fishbones, anyone? Screenshot via Riot Games

The Fishbones Vandal features four upgrades, ending with a bombastic finisher. While every bit of the skin is funky and exciting, I particularly love the inspect animation: you can play with the shark’s mouth and “pump out” some pretty cool text as you do it. The Arcane Gauntlet melee skin features only one upgrade, but you can charge its looks up with the magical Hextech technology. No pay-to-win benefits here, but the animation is full of drip.

Everybody wants these Gauntlets now. Screenshot via Riot Games

Each upgrade costs 10 Radianite Points (RP).

Besides the weapon skins, the bundle also includes:

The “Arcane Sisters” Player Card The “Arcane Enforcer” Gun Buddy The “BLAH” Spray

While Riot has yet to confirm this, similar to the Season One set, the items included in the Arcane Season Two Collector’s VALORANT set won’t likely be purchasable separately—you can only buy them as a bundle.

The Arcane Season Two Collector’s set releases on Nov. 7 and will be available in the VALORANT store till Dec. 5. Being a time-limited exclusive bundle, the collection’s contents won’t return to the store’s rotation after it leaves the featured section, so keep track of the calendar if you don’t want to miss out.

Arcane 2.0 VALORANT bundle expected price

Riot has yet to reveal the Arcane Season Two Collector’s set price in VALORANT. That said, we can guess based on the Season One Collector’s set and new trends.

The Arcane Season One Collector’s set included an enigmatic Sheriff skin and some other cosmetics and was sold at a bundled price of 2,377 VP. Back then, it was just one weapon skin, and it wasn’t even a melee (knife skins are the priciest cosmetics in VALORANT).

Considering recent pricing trends for exclusive collections that included a gun and a melee skin (see the Champions 2024 collection), the Season Two Collector’s set will likely be priced at 6,167 VP, around $70 in real money.

We will update the story once Riot reveals the official price and other details.

