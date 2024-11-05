Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A snap of Vi and Fishbones from the Arcane Season Two trailer: VALORANT new Arcane Season Two collector's set
Screenshot via Riot Games
Category:
Valorant

VALORANT Arcane 2.0 bundle: All skins, release date, price, and more

Everything you need to know about the newest Arcane collection in VALORANT is right here.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 06:01 am

If you love the idea of having a friendly beast on your VALORANT weapon—but don’t like the Elderflame collection’s annoyingly distracting design—Riot finally has something for you in the new Arcane 2.0 skin collection.

Recommended Videos

Celebrating the premiere of the highly anticipated second season of the League of Legends-based TV series, the Arcane Season Two Collector’s set will be available for fans to purchase from the store only for a limited time. An exciting trailer on Nov. 4 revealed the collection’s contents, showcasing their exciting animations, leaving fans with goosebumps and hopes to bag what potentially are the best VALORANT skins of the year.

If you’re planning on grabbing the exclusive bundle, here’s everything you need to know about the new Arcane 2.0 collection in VALORANT to be ready before it drops in the store. 

All Arcane 2.0 VALORANT bundle skins and cosmetics

The Arcane Season Two Collector’s set includes two weapon skins: the “Fishbones” Vandal and a dual-wielding melee Gauntlet skin.

Inspired by the Arcane duo Jinx and Vi, these iconic skins come with the feel of wielding their powerful and stylish weapons—Jinx’s customized Fishbones rocket launcher and Vi’s Gauntlets—while also reflecting the siblings’ charismatic personalities in the designs, of course. Interestingly, if you look at them closely, both skins have noticeable similarities with the Magepunk and Elderflame collections—except it’s a shark this time and not a dragon.

Killjoy looking at the new Arcane Vandal in a VALORANT trailer video
Fishbones, anyone? Screenshot via Riot Games

The Fishbones Vandal features four upgrades, ending with a bombastic finisher. While every bit of the skin is funky and exciting, I particularly love the inspect animation: you can play with the shark’s mouth and “pump out” some pretty cool text as you do it. The Arcane Gauntlet melee skin features only one upgrade, but you can charge its looks up with the magical Hextech technology. No pay-to-win benefits here, but the animation is full of drip.

Raze wielding the new Arcane Gauntlets melee in VALORANT
Everybody wants these Gauntlets now. Screenshot via Riot Games

Each upgrade costs 10 Radianite Points (RP).

Besides the weapon skins, the bundle also includes:

  1. The “Arcane Sisters” Player Card
  2. The “Arcane Enforcer” Gun Buddy
  3. The “BLAH” Spray

While Riot has yet to confirm this, similar to the Season One set, the items included in the Arcane Season Two Collector’s VALORANT set won’t likely be purchasable separately—you can only buy them as a bundle.

Arcane 2.0 VALORANT bundle release date

The Arcane Season Two Collector’s set releases on Nov. 7 and will be available in the VALORANT store till Dec. 5. Being a time-limited exclusive bundle, the collection’s contents won’t return to the store’s rotation after it leaves the featured section, so keep track of the calendar if you don’t want to miss out. 

Arcane 2.0 VALORANT bundle expected price

Riot has yet to reveal the Arcane Season Two Collector’s set price in VALORANT. That said, we can guess based on the Season One Collector’s set and new trends.

The Arcane Season One Collector’s set included an enigmatic Sheriff skin and some other cosmetics and was sold at a bundled price of 2,377 VP. Back then, it was just one weapon skin, and it wasn’t even a melee (knife skins are the priciest cosmetics in VALORANT). 

Considering recent pricing trends for exclusive collections that included a gun and a melee skin (see the Champions 2024 collection), the Season Two Collector’s set will likely be priced at 6,167 VP, around $70 in real money.

We will update the story once Riot reveals the official price and other details.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com
twitter linkedin