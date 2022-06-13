VALORANT skins are a core part of the community and are one of the many ways players can customize their load-outs. Since players spend the entire game looking at the weapons in their hands, having top-tier skins for each is a necessity.
Here’s a tier list for all the skins in VALORANT, from the best to the worst.
S Tier
S-tier skins are the best of the best when it comes to VALORANT weapon skins. These skins have top-of-the-line animations and sounds, while some even make players feel like they’re using an aim bot. When it comes to weapon skins, these are the ones that players search for during matches and for their own load-outs.
Store collections
- Prime V1
- Sovereign
- Elderflame
- Spectrum
- RGX 11z V1
- Gaia’s Vengeance
- RGX 11z V2
Agent contracts
- FIRE/arm – KAY/O
- Vendetta – Reyna
- Karabasan – Fade
Legacy
- Wayfinder – Prime Gaming
- Jinx Sheriff
- Champions
A Tier
The A-tier skins are only a small step down from the S-tier skins but are still some of the best and flashiest weapon skins in VALORANT. While most come with animations and sounds, others are here simply because of their aesthetics.
Store collections
- Oni
- Glitchpop V1
- Singularity
- Reaver
- Glitchpop V2
- Prime V2
- Origin
- Sentinels of Light
- Protocol 781
Agent contracts
- Soul Silencer – Omen
- Finesse – Chamber
- Game Over – Jett
- Live Wire – Neon
- Snakebite – Viper
Battle Pass Collections
- DOT EXE
- K/TAC
- Monarch
- Divine Swine
- .SYS
- Coalition: Cobra
B Tier
Yet another step-down, B-tier skins lose their appeal among a wider audience. These skins are still good but may not have all the flashy animations or sounds that the A-tier or S-tier skins do. Regardless, these skins are still great and are ideal for less-used weapons.
Store collections
- Sakura
- Nebula
- Ion
- BlastX
- Celestial
- Magepunk V1
- Ruination
- Recon
- Radiant Crisis
- Magepunk V2
- Endeavor
- Xenohunter
Battle Pass Collections
- Kingdom
- Couture
- Red Alert
- Electroflux
- Depths
- Lightwave
- Nitro
- Hydrodrip
- Schema
- Lycan’s Bane
Agent contracts
- Hush – Cypher
- Wunderkind – Killjoy
- Ragnarocker – Breach
- Spitfire – Phoenix
C Tier
C-tier skins are close to the bottom of the barrel when it comes to skins. They may have some players that enjoy using them, but overall they don’t really have redeeming qualities to them.
Store collections
- Luxe
- Rush
- Prism V1
- Spline
- G.U.N
- Wasteland
- VALORANT GO! V1
- Prism V2
- Horizon
- Forsaken
- Tethered Realms
- VALORANT GO! V2
- Nunca Olvidados
- Undercity
- Doodle Buds
- Titanmail
- Neptune
Battle Pass Collections
- POLYfox
- Jade
- Aerosol
- POLYfrog
- Jigsaw
- Aero
- Genesis
- Goldwing
- Velocity
- Striker
- Hue Shift
Agent contracts
- Pistolinha – Raze
- Eclipse – Astra
- Death Wish – Yoru
- Swooping – Skye
D Tier
While these skins may not be as great as the C or B-tier skins, they are still one step above the F-tier skins and have at least some qualities to them—just not enough to make them worth putting on most weapons.
Store collections
- Convex
- Ego
- Smite
- Sensation
- Winterwunderland
- Silvanus
- Snowfall
Battle Pass Collections
- Hivemind
- Infinity
- Outpost
- Prism V3
- Artisan
- Varnish
- Ruin
Agent contracts
- Protektor – Sova
- Peacekeeper – Brimstone
- Final Chamber – Sage
F Tier
Skins that only a mother could love, F-tier skins are the worst of the worst in VALORANT. Whether it’s because they lack the necessary flair or because the color combinations miss the mark, it doesn’t matter. Either way, these skins leave a lot to be desired.
Store collections
- Aristocrats
- Galleria
- Avalanche
- Infantry
- Minima
- Tigris
- Team Ace
Battle Pass Collections
- Cavalier
- Songsteel