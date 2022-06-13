VALORANT skins are a core part of the community and are one of the many ways players can customize their load-outs. Since players spend the entire game looking at the weapons in their hands, having top-tier skins for each is a necessity.

Here’s a tier list for all the skins in VALORANT, from the best to the worst.

S Tier

S-tier skins are the best of the best when it comes to VALORANT weapon skins. These skins have top-of-the-line animations and sounds, while some even make players feel like they’re using an aim bot. When it comes to weapon skins, these are the ones that players search for during matches and for their own load-outs.

Store collections

Prime V1

Image via Riot Games

Sovereign

Elderflame

Spectrum

RGX 11z V1

Gaia’s Vengeance

RGX 11z V2

Agent contracts

FIRE/arm – KAY/O

Vendetta – Reyna

Karabasan – Fade

Legacy

Wayfinder – Prime Gaming

Jinx Sheriff

Champions

A Tier

The A-tier skins are only a small step down from the S-tier skins but are still some of the best and flashiest weapon skins in VALORANT. While most come with animations and sounds, others are here simply because of their aesthetics.

Store collections

Oni

Glitchpop V1

Singularity

Reaver

Glitchpop V2

Prime V2

Origin

Sentinels of Light

Protocol 781

Agent contracts

Soul Silencer – Omen

Finesse – Chamber

Game Over – Jett

Live Wire – Neon

Snakebite – Viper

Battle Pass Collections

DOT EXE

K/TAC

Monarch

Divine Swine

.SYS

Coalition: Cobra

B Tier

Yet another step-down, B-tier skins lose their appeal among a wider audience. These skins are still good but may not have all the flashy animations or sounds that the A-tier or S-tier skins do. Regardless, these skins are still great and are ideal for less-used weapons.

Store collections

Sakura

Nebula

Ion

BlastX

Celestial

Magepunk V1

Ruination

Recon

Radiant Crisis

Magepunk V2

Endeavor

Xenohunter

Battle Pass Collections

Kingdom

Couture

Red Alert

Electroflux

Depths

Lightwave

Nitro

Hydrodrip

Schema

Lycan’s Bane

Agent contracts

Hush – Cypher

Wunderkind – Killjoy

Ragnarocker – Breach

Spitfire – Phoenix

C Tier

C-tier skins are close to the bottom of the barrel when it comes to skins. They may have some players that enjoy using them, but overall they don’t really have redeeming qualities to them.

Store collections

Luxe

Rush

Prism V1

Spline

G.U.N

Wasteland

VALORANT GO! V1

Prism V2

Horizon

Forsaken

Tethered Realms

VALORANT GO! V2

Nunca Olvidados

Undercity

Doodle Buds

Titanmail

Neptune

Battle Pass Collections

POLYfox

Jade

Aerosol

POLYfrog

Jigsaw

Aero

Genesis

Goldwing

Velocity

Striker

Hue Shift

Agent contracts

Pistolinha – Raze

Eclipse – Astra

Death Wish – Yoru

Swooping – Skye

D Tier

While these skins may not be as great as the C or B-tier skins, they are still one step above the F-tier skins and have at least some qualities to them—just not enough to make them worth putting on most weapons.

Store collections

Convex

Ego

Smite

Sensation

Winterwunderland

Silvanus

Snowfall

Battle Pass Collections

Hivemind

Infinity

Outpost

Prism V3

Artisan

Varnish

Ruin

Agent contracts

Protektor – Sova

Peacekeeper – Brimstone

Final Chamber – Sage

F Tier

Skins that only a mother could love, F-tier skins are the worst of the worst in VALORANT. Whether it’s because they lack the necessary flair or because the color combinations miss the mark, it doesn’t matter. Either way, these skins leave a lot to be desired.

Store collections

Aristocrats

Galleria

Avalanche

Infantry

Minima

Tigris

Team Ace

Battle Pass Collections

Cavalier

Songsteel