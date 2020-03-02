All Weapons in VALORANT so far

Riot Games’ upcoming tactical first-person shooter was officially revealed today alongside several new futuristic and classic weapons.

VALORANT will have a diverse arsenal to ensure constant action and jam-packed gameplay. However, the guns are incredibly powerful and primary weapons could take down enemies in one headshot, according to CS:GO commentator Henry “HenryG” Greer.

In the release, Riot revealed several concepts and designs of the weapons it plans to introduce to VALORANT, these range from classic weapons like a Revolver to somewhat futuristic assault rifles.

Spike

The first concept was of a small machine that could potentially be used by an agent as one of their abilities. It looks similar to a drone but could be used to charge up the abilities instead. It has been codenamed ‘Spike’ and there are two different positions for when it is activated. The device is perfectly stable once it isn’t activated and this will be displayed by a green light.

Sova Revolver

The ‘Sova’ Revolver has a classic look with futuristic features, particularly in the bullets. These blue-tinted rounds match with the falcon-looking design that is prominent throughout the body of the weapon.

This Revolver will likely be extremely powerful, similar to the Desert Eagle in Counter-Strike and could have one-shot headshot potential.

Kingdom Rifle

The ‘Kingdom’ Rifle is likely a primary submachine gun or assault rifle that features a futuristic iron sight with an extendable stock and a neon orange colored body. Similar to the Revolver, the gun looks futuristic but retains some modern features.

The gun looks to have a silencer that can be removed, similar to modern weapons.

Classic Revolver

Image via Riot Games

The fourth and final concept is of a classic Revolver which features the same design as the ‘Sova’ revolver but retains the gritty and grey skin. It could be a variation of the ‘Sova’ Revolver, suggesting that most weapons could have classic variations which could be purchasable.

Image via Riot Games

Light machine gun

Image via Riot Games

Players will be able to tear apart the VALORANT enemies with this light machine gun which was featured in today’s announcement. It has a large drum magazine which suggests it could hold hundreds of rounds.

But as with all LMGs, the player’s movement speed will likely take a significant hit.

Knife

Image via Riot Games

Players will get to use a Knife in VALORANT to slash and assassinate enemies. It could be used as the default weapon that all agents are equipped with at the start of each round, similar to CS:GO. These knives will likely be customizable with different colors and animations.

Unnamed Assault rifle

Image via Riot Games

An unnamed Assault rifle which was seen during the reveal trailer will likely become the go-to weapon for most players with its adequate rate of fire and futuristic iron sights. This rifle will likely have a one to two-bullet headshot ratio.

This rifle looks similar to the Kingdom weapon but featured a much more modern look rather than a futuristic design. However, it does retain the same iron sights as the Kingdom rifle so this could be a different variant or perhaps another classic weapon. Whatever it is, it’s deadly.

Aside from concepts, there are several weapons that were shown off prior to today’s announcement including different assault and submachine rifles. These weapons were featured predominantly throughout the official reveal trailer for VALORANT in October.

The second weapon shown off during the reveal trailer was the powerful shotgun. It looks similar to a modern pump-action shotgun and could reload using the same method. Again this classic style is predominant rather than a futuristic design, especially on the iron sights.

There was a Sniper Rifle shown off in the trailer which looked similar to a modern-day bolt-action Sniper with intense power, similar to the AWP in CS:GO and is likely a one-shot kill on the body.

Considering the vast weaponry in VALORANT it looks to bring new forms of customization and different approaches to ensuring the perfect setup.