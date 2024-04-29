‘Prayers answered’ with new Mystbloom VALORANT skin bundle

VALORANT’s new Mystbloom skin bundle is pretty and pink, and eager players desperate for a cute skin set couldn’t be happier.

If you’re like me, you’ve been waiting years for VALORANT to have a weapon skin that leans into the pretty and cute side rather than edgy like the Reaver or clean like the Kuronami skins in every single one of my games. In particular, an overwhelming amount of players have been begging Riot to design a pink weapon skin that exudes “girly pop” energy.

Pretty in pink. Image via Riot Games

At long last, we’re finally getting a pretty pink skin bundle, and it’s exceeding players’ expectations. Announced on April 27, the new Mystbloom bundle will hit the VALORANT shop on April 30 alongside the launch of Episode Eight, Act Three. The pink floral-themed bundle includes a Phantom, Operator, Judge, Sheriff, and kunai melee skin. In addition to the pink default color, there’ll be three other variants in pastel peach, blue, and purple—and yes, they’re just as nice as the pink. To top it all off, the finisher spawns a field of flowers with the petals blowing in the wind, giving refreshing spring vibes. Overall, it’s a gorgeous bundle if you’re into that aesthetic, and it’s definitely my new favorite.

And the hype is real. This might be the first time I’ve seen players so excited for a bundle in the middle of my games (aside from the SEN bundle Zellsis will promote at any opportunity). Plus, the official Mystbloom trailer on X has way more engagements than Clove’s official reveal—and Clove was one of the most hyped agent releases in recent times. Coincidence or not, the newest controller has an iridescent, pastel butterfly aesthetic that goes perfectly with the Mystbloom skins, and I’m excited to combine the two as soon as the bundle drops.

To be fair, these pink guns aren’t the first ones to ever exist in VALORANT. We have seen other bundles with pink variants like the Sentinels of Light and Overdrive lines. However, this release feels special since pink is the default color and the entire bundle has that feminine flair we’ve been asking for. It just feels like the Riot devs listened to the community and delivered on all aspects to give us a top-tier pink weapon skin. The Mystbloom line was well worth the wait, and as one player put it, “Our prayers have been answered.”

