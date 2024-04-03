Best selling VCT 2024 bundles: Which VALORANT esports team has sold the most capsules?

The 2024 VALORANT Champions Tour is set to be a special one, with Masters coming to China for the first time, the first Ascension teams competing, and of course, the long-awaited arrival of team bundles.

The VCT partner team Classic capsules have been a big hit, and many of the organizations have been going all out promoting them. In addition to the revenue that sold capsules can bring in, there’s also an amount of bragging rights on the line. So who’s sold the most?

Official information is still trickling in, but here’s what we know so far about which VALORANT teams have sold the most VCT bundles so far. As a reminder, capsules for VCT China teams have not been released yet, so there is no data available for them.

Best VCT Americas capsule sales

Sentinels are winning in every major category. Photo via Sentinels The Sentinels bundle. Image via Riot Games

Sentinels has sold the most bundles of any VCT Americas team so far. While the full ranked list for VCT Americas teams has not been released yet, global head of VALORANT Esports Leo Faria revealed at Masters Madrid that Sentinels has sold the second most of any team in all of VCT, behind only Paper Rex.

By winning Masters Madrid and earning a featured spot in the store just for its bundle, Sentinels’ lead has likely grown since Faria’s announcement. LOUD and KRU are expected to be top performers, too.

Best VCT EMEA capsule sales

Another first place for Fnatic. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The Fnatic bundle. Image via Riot Games

Fnatic has sold the most bundles of any VCT EMEA team so far, as of the start of EMEA stage one at the beginning of April. The top five teams in total sales, in order, are Fnatic, Gentle Mates, Karmine Corp, KOI, and then NAVI.

The top five in EMEA show how engaged the French audience is, with two French organizations in the top three.

Best VCT Pacific capsule sales

Winning the bundle war? Jinggg back? Everything’s coming up Paper Rex. Photo via Paper Rex The Paper Rex bundle. Paper Rex. Image via Riot Games

Paper Rex has sold the most bundles of any VCT Pacific team so far, and more than any other team across all three international leagues. As mentioned above, Faria revealed Paper Rex’s top global ranking in the Masters Madrid media press conference. The full Pacific rankings have yet to be revealed.

In addition to having a large, global fan base, the Paper Rex capsule features one of the more unique designs on both the Classic and the player card. DRX, BLEED, and T1 are expected to be top performers.

