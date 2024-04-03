VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings

After a surprising display at both the VCT Kickoff stage and Masters Madrid, all eyes are on EMEA for the 2024 regular season stages.

Two young VALORANT teams with everything to prove in Karmine Corp and Heretics shocked the region with their performances at Kickoff, but neither managed to make a larger international impact as both fell short of reaching Masters Madrid playoffs. Now they’re back in Berlin for VCT EMEA play, and teams like Fnatic, NAVI, and Liquid are all looking to get back into form.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow and keep up with the first VCT EMEA stage of 2024.

VCT EMEA 2024 format

This year’s VCT EMEA season will split the 11 teams into two group: Group Alpha and Group Omega. In the first stage, teams will play a round robin against teams in the other group. In the second stage, teams will play a round robin against the teams in their own group.

At the end of stage one, the top three teams from each group will advance to a six-team playoff, with the top three teams in playoffs qualifying for Masters Shanghai. The winner of the stage one playoffs also earns three VCT Championship points.

Here are the groups for VCT EMEA 2024:

Group Alpha Group Omega Karmine Corp Team Heretics Fnatic Natus Vincere Team Vitality KOI Team Liquid FUT Esports BBL Esports Gentle Mates – GIANTX

VCT EMEA 2024 stage one schedule and results

All times below are in Central Time (CT).

Wednesday, April 3

10am: Karmine Corp vs. GIANTX LIVE

12pm: KOI vs. Team Liquid

Thursday, April 4

10am: Team Vitality vs. NAVI

12pm: Fnatic vs. Team Heretics

Friday, April 5

10am: Team Liquid vs. FUT Esports

12pm: BBL Esports vs. Gentle MAtes

Wednesday, April 10

10am: Karmine Corp vs. FUT Esports

12pm: Team Vitality vs. Team Hereics

Thursday, April 11

10am: Team Liquid vs. NAVI

12pm: BBL Esports vs. KOI

Friday, April 12

10am: Fnatic vs. GIANTX

12pm: Karmine Corp vs. Gentle Mates

Wednesday, April 17

10am: Gentle Mates vs. Fnatic

12pm: Karmine Corp vs. NAVI

Thursday, April 18

10am: BBL Esports vs. Team Heretics

12pm: Team Vitality vs. FUT Esports

Friday, April 19

10am: Team Liquid vs. GIANTX

12pm: Fnatic vs. KOI

Wednesday, April 24

10am: Team Liquid vs. Team Heretics

12pm: Team Vitality vs. Gentle Mates

Thursday, April 25

10am: Fnatic vs. FUT Esports

12pm: BBL Esports vs. NAVI

Friday, April 26

10am: Team Vitality vs. GIANTX

12pm: Karmine Corp vs. KOI

Wednesday, May 1

10am: BBL Esports vs. GIANTX

12pm: Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics

Wednesday, May 2

10am: Team Vitality vs. KOI

12pm: NAVI vs. Fnatic

Wednesday, May 3

10am: Team Liquid vs. Gentle Mates

12pm: BBL Esports vs. FUT Esports

