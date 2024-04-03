Category:
VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings

The battle for Berlin.
Scott Robertson
Published: Apr 3, 2024 10:39 am
FUT Esports and Team Heretics on stage during VCT EMEA.
Photo by Michal Konkol for Riot Games

After a surprising display at both the VCT Kickoff stage and Masters Madrid, all eyes are on EMEA for the 2024 regular season stages.

Two young VALORANT teams with everything to prove in Karmine Corp and Heretics shocked the region with their performances at Kickoff, but neither managed to make a larger international impact as both fell short of reaching Masters Madrid playoffs. Now they’re back in Berlin for VCT EMEA play, and teams like Fnatic, NAVI, and Liquid are all looking to get back into form.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow and keep up with the first VCT EMEA stage of 2024.

VCT EMEA 2024 format

This year’s VCT EMEA season will split the 11 teams into two group: Group Alpha and Group Omega. In the first stage, teams will play a round robin against teams in the other group. In the second stage, teams will play a round robin against the teams in their own group.

At the end of stage one, the top three teams from each group will advance to a six-team playoff, with the top three teams in playoffs qualifying for Masters Shanghai. The winner of the stage one playoffs also earns three VCT Championship points.

Here are the groups for VCT EMEA 2024:

Group AlphaGroup Omega
Karmine CorpTeam Heretics
FnaticNatus Vincere
Team VitalityKOI
Team LiquidFUT Esports
BBL EsportsGentle Mates
GIANTX

VCT EMEA 2024 stage one schedule and results

All times below are in Central Time (CT).

Wednesday, April 3

  • 10am: Karmine Corp vs. GIANTX
    • LIVE
  • 12pm: KOI vs. Team Liquid

Thursday, April 4

  • 10am: Team Vitality vs. NAVI
  • 12pm: Fnatic vs. Team Heretics

Friday, April 5

  • 10am: Team Liquid vs. FUT Esports
  • 12pm: BBL Esports vs. Gentle MAtes

Wednesday, April 10

  • 10am: Karmine Corp vs. FUT Esports
  • 12pm: Team Vitality vs. Team Hereics

Thursday, April 11

  • 10am: Team Liquid vs. NAVI
  • 12pm: BBL Esports vs. KOI

Friday, April 12

  • 10am: Fnatic vs. GIANTX
  • 12pm: Karmine Corp vs. Gentle Mates

Wednesday, April 17

  • 10am: Gentle Mates vs. Fnatic
  • 12pm: Karmine Corp vs. NAVI

Thursday, April 18

  • 10am: BBL Esports vs. Team Heretics
  • 12pm: Team Vitality vs. FUT Esports

Friday, April 19

  • 10am: Team Liquid vs. GIANTX
  • 12pm: Fnatic vs. KOI

Wednesday, April 24

  • 10am: Team Liquid vs. Team Heretics
  • 12pm: Team Vitality vs. Gentle Mates

Thursday, April 25

  • 10am: Fnatic vs. FUT Esports
  • 12pm: BBL Esports vs. NAVI

Friday, April 26

  • 10am: Team Vitality vs. GIANTX
  • 12pm: Karmine Corp vs. KOI

Wednesday, May 1

  • 10am: BBL Esports vs. GIANTX
  • 12pm: Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics

Wednesday, May 2

  • 10am: Team Vitality vs. KOI
  • 12pm: NAVI vs. Fnatic

Wednesday, May 3

  • 10am: Team Liquid vs. Gentle Mates
  • 12pm: BBL Esports vs. FUT Esports
