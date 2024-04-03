VCT EMEA stage one 2024: Schedule, scores, and standings

After a surprising display at both the VCT Kickoff stage and Masters Madrid, all eyes are on EMEA for the 2024 regular season stages.
Two young VALORANT teams with everything to prove in Karmine Corp and Heretics shocked the region with their performances at Kickoff, but neither managed to make a larger international impact as both fell short of reaching Masters Madrid playoffs. Now they’re back in Berlin for VCT EMEA play, and teams like Fnatic, NAVI, and Liquid are all looking to get back into form.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow and keep up with the first VCT EMEA stage of 2024.
VCT EMEA 2024 format
This year’s VCT EMEA season will split the 11 teams into two group: Group Alpha and Group Omega. In the first stage, teams will play a round robin against teams in the other group. In the second stage, teams will play a round robin against the teams in their own group.
At the end of stage one, the top three teams from each group will advance to a six-team playoff, with the top three teams in playoffs qualifying for Masters Shanghai. The winner of the stage one playoffs also earns three VCT Championship points.
Here are the groups for VCT EMEA 2024:
|Group Alpha
|Group Omega
|Karmine Corp
|Team Heretics
|Fnatic
|Natus Vincere
|Team Vitality
|KOI
|Team Liquid
|FUT Esports
|BBL Esports
|Gentle Mates
|–
|GIANTX
VCT EMEA 2024 stage one schedule and results
All times below are in Central Time (CT).
Wednesday, April 3
- 10am: Karmine Corp vs. GIANTX
- LIVE
- 12pm: KOI vs. Team Liquid
Thursday, April 4
- 10am: Team Vitality vs. NAVI
- 12pm: Fnatic vs. Team Heretics
Friday, April 5
- 10am: Team Liquid vs. FUT Esports
- 12pm: BBL Esports vs. Gentle MAtes
Wednesday, April 10
- 10am: Karmine Corp vs. FUT Esports
- 12pm: Team Vitality vs. Team Hereics
Thursday, April 11
- 10am: Team Liquid vs. NAVI
- 12pm: BBL Esports vs. KOI
Friday, April 12
- 10am: Fnatic vs. GIANTX
- 12pm: Karmine Corp vs. Gentle Mates
Wednesday, April 17
- 10am: Gentle Mates vs. Fnatic
- 12pm: Karmine Corp vs. NAVI
Thursday, April 18
- 10am: BBL Esports vs. Team Heretics
- 12pm: Team Vitality vs. FUT Esports
Friday, April 19
- 10am: Team Liquid vs. GIANTX
- 12pm: Fnatic vs. KOI
Wednesday, April 24
- 10am: Team Liquid vs. Team Heretics
- 12pm: Team Vitality vs. Gentle Mates
Thursday, April 25
- 10am: Fnatic vs. FUT Esports
- 12pm: BBL Esports vs. NAVI
Friday, April 26
- 10am: Team Vitality vs. GIANTX
- 12pm: Karmine Corp vs. KOI
Wednesday, May 1
- 10am: BBL Esports vs. GIANTX
- 12pm: Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics
Wednesday, May 2
- 10am: Team Vitality vs. KOI
- 12pm: NAVI vs. Fnatic
Wednesday, May 3
- 10am: Team Liquid vs. Gentle Mates
- 12pm: BBL Esports vs. FUT Esports