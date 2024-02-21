One of the most awaited initiatives for both VALORANT players and teams has been unveiled, with VALORANT Champions Tour Team Capsules finally here to give esports fans a way to directly support their teams and the ecosystem as a whole.

For both Riot and the 44 VCT teams, the hope is that the partner team skins will be a major step towards creating sustainability within the top tier of competitive VALORANT. 50 precent of the profits from each team’s collection will be shared with the teams, providing teams with an expected stream of the highly-anticipated partnership revenue.

Players can pick up the newly-announced capsules from the recently updated Esports Hub in VALORANT. Each capsule contains a Classic skin with an augmented reality inspect animation, and unique audio and visual effects. The capsule also contains a player card each team helped co-create, plus a gun buddy and spray.

All VCT 2024 VALORANT team capsules

The capsules for VCT Americas, VCT EMEA, and VCT Pacific are available. The capsules for VCT China teams will go live in May to coincide with the Masters Shanghai event.

All VCT Americas team capsules

100 Thieves. Image via Riot Games. Cloud9. Image via Riot Games. Evil Geniuses. Image via Riot Games. FURIA. Image via Riot Games. G2 Esports. Image via Riot Games. KRU. Image via Riot Games. Leviatan. Image via Riot Games. LOUD. Image via Riot Games. MIBR. Image via Riot Games. NRG. Image via Riot Games. Sentinels. Image via Riot Games.

All VCT EMEA team capsules

BBL Esports. Image via Riot Games. Fnatic. Image via Riot Games. FUT Esports. Image via Riot Games. Gentle Mates. Image via Riot Games. GiantX. Image via Riot Games. Heretics. Image via Riot Games. Karmine Corp. Image via Riot Games. KOI. Image via Riot Games. NAVI. Image via Riot Games. Team Liquid. Image via Riot Games. Team Vitality. Image via Riot Games.

All VCT Pacific team capsules

Bleed Esports. Image via Riot Games. DetonatioN FocusMe. Image via Riot Games. DRX. Image via Riot Games. Gen.G. Image via Riot Games. Global Esports. Image via Riot Games. Paper Rex. Image via Riot Games. Rex Regum Qeon. Image via Riot Games. T1. Image via Riot Games. Talon Esports. Image via Riot Games. Team Secret. Image via Riot Games. ZETA DIVISION. Image via Riot Games.

All capsules for the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific partner teams are available in the VALORANT store as of Wednesday, Feb. 21. Costs vary by region.