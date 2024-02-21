One of the most awaited initiatives for both VALORANT players and teams has been unveiled, with VALORANT Champions Tour Team Capsules finally here to give esports fans a way to directly support their teams and the ecosystem as a whole.
For both Riot and the 44 VCT teams, the hope is that the partner team skins will be a major step towards creating sustainability within the top tier of competitive VALORANT. 50 precent of the profits from each team’s collection will be shared with the teams, providing teams with an expected stream of the highly-anticipated partnership revenue.
Players can pick up the newly-announced capsules from the recently updated Esports Hub in VALORANT. Each capsule contains a Classic skin with an augmented reality inspect animation, and unique audio and visual effects. The capsule also contains a player card each team helped co-create, plus a gun buddy and spray.
All VCT 2024 VALORANT team capsules
The capsules for VCT Americas, VCT EMEA, and VCT Pacific are available. The capsules for VCT China teams will go live in May to coincide with the Masters Shanghai event.
All VCT Americas team capsules
All VCT EMEA team capsules
All VCT Pacific team capsules
All capsules for the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific partner teams are available in the VALORANT store as of Wednesday, Feb. 21. Costs vary by region.