VALORANT Mystbloom bundle: Pink skins, melee, price, and release date

If you are among the several VALORANT players who have been yearning for skins in beautiful shades of pink, the newest flowery weapon collection, Mystbloom, is just for you. Here’s everything you need to know about the bundle, including release date, variants, and more.

Recommended Videos

When does VALORANT’s Mystbloom collection release?

Can’t get any prettier than this. Image via Riot Games

The Mystbloom collection launches on April 30 (PT) with the start of VALORANT’s Episode Eight, Act Three. You can purchase the bundle right after you download Patch 8.08 after the downtime ends.

All skins and variants in VALORANT’s Mystbloom collection

Bask in blooms when the Mystbloom bundle hits your shop. pic.twitter.com/QxHINfpF7k — VALORANT (@VALORANT) April 27, 2024

As showcased in the official trailer, the Mystbloom collection features skins for the following VALORANT weapons:

Sheriff Judge Phantom Operator Melee (Kunai)

As confirmed by Preeti Khanolkar, Lead Producer for cosmetic content at Riot, there are four variants for each of Mystbloom’s skins, and each variant represents a different season: Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. So you don’t just get pink skins; you also get peach, lilac, and blue skins.

As beautiful as the flower carvings on the skins look, the highlight of the collection has to be its enchanting finisher, which turns the battlefield into a peaceful field of blooming flowers. The swirling melee animation, coupled with the calming sound effects, is unique and mesmerizing, too.

VALORANT’s Mystbloom collection price

While getting the bundle saves you money, you can purchase the gun and melee skins individually. Unfortunately, Riot has yet to reveal the price, but you can expect the bundle to cost either 8,700 VP or 9,500 VP—similar to how other Exclusive collections in VALORANT have been priced before.

The bundle also includes a player card, gun buddy, and spray, besides the weapon skins. Here’s how much VP you are expected to need to buy each skin:

Phantom: 2,375 VP

Sheriff: 2,375 VP

Judge: 2,375 VP

Operator: 2,375 VP

Mystbloom Kunai: 4,350 VP

In case you are wondering, 8,700 VP roughly translates to $85, while 9,500 VP costs around $95. We will update the story once Riot announces the final price of the collection and skins.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more