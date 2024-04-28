Mystbloom Phantom in VALORANT
Image via Riot Games
Valorant

VALORANT Mystbloom bundle: Pink skins, melee, price, and release date

The pink cosmetics are finally here!
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 07:35 am

If you are among the several VALORANT players who have been yearning for skins in beautiful shades of pink, the newest flowery weapon collection, Mystbloom, is just for you. Here’s everything you need to know about the bundle, including release date, variants, and more. 

When does VALORANT’s Mystbloom collection release?

 

Mystbloom collection's Phantom skin and finisher in VALORANT
Can’t get any prettier than this. Image via Riot Games

The Mystbloom collection launches on April 30 (PT) with the start of VALORANT’s Episode Eight, Act Three. You can purchase the bundle right after you download Patch 8.08 after the downtime ends. 

All skins and variants in VALORANT’s Mystbloom collection

As showcased in the official trailer, the Mystbloom collection features skins for the following VALORANT weapons:

  1. Sheriff
  2. Judge
  3. Phantom
  4. Operator
  5. Melee (Kunai)

As confirmed by Preeti Khanolkar, Lead Producer for cosmetic content at Riot, there are four variants for each of Mystbloom’s skins, and each variant represents a different season: Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. So you don’t just get pink skins; you also get peach, lilac, and blue skins.

As beautiful as the flower carvings on the skins look, the highlight of the collection has to be its enchanting finisher, which turns the battlefield into a peaceful field of blooming flowers. The swirling melee animation, coupled with the calming sound effects, is unique and mesmerizing, too.

VALORANT’s Mystbloom collection price

While getting the bundle saves you money, you can purchase the gun and melee skins individually. Unfortunately, Riot has yet to reveal the price, but you can expect the bundle to cost either 8,700 VP or 9,500 VP—similar to how other Exclusive collections in VALORANT have been priced before. 

The bundle also includes a player card, gun buddy, and spray, besides the weapon skins. Here’s how much VP you are expected to need to buy each skin: 

  • Phantom: 2,375 VP
  • Sheriff: 2,375 VP
  • Judge: 2,375 VP
  • Operator: 2,375 VP
  • Mystbloom Kunai: 4,350 VP

In case you are wondering, 8,700 VP roughly translates to $85, while 9,500 VP costs around $95. We will update the story once Riot announces the final price of the collection and skins. 

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com