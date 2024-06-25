VALORANT Evori Dreamwings bundle – New skins, animal companions, price, and release date

Evori Dreamwings, where “friendship meets firepower,” is the newest premium skin line bundle to grace the VALORANT cosmetics store—and it looks like a must-cop for anyone who wants a cute, magical animal familiar on their gun.

The Evori Dreamwings skins feature one of five unique magical animal companions, each with their own personality, which features prominently on each VALORANT gun’s equip animation and finisher. According to the tactical shooter’s product manager, Laura Baltzer, the skin line was inspired by the magical girls genre from Japan.

All skins and animal companions in VALORANT’s Evori Dreamwings bundle

The Evori Dreamwing bundle includes skins for the Vandal, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and the Evori’s Spellcaster melee. The melee features a new wand archetype with completely fresh animations.

Each VALORANT weapon has its own unique animal familiar that sits on your sight and has unique animations/actions when you fire, jump, and aim down sights. Each companion grows bigger and appears during inspect and inspect animations.

Terrari, the Rabbit. Image via Riot Games Solari, the Mouse. Image via Riot Games Amari, the Bear. Image via Riot Games Lunari, the Cat. Image via Riot Games

Evori Dreamwings companion Weapon Default color Personality Symbols Lunari, the Cat Vandal Purple A born leader, thoughtful, and helpful. Symbolizes the moon and the night. Solari, the Mouse Odin Orange Bold, energetic, and always active. Symbolizes the stars and fireworks. Terrari, the Rabbit Spectre Green Strong, loyal, forms unbreakable family bonds. Symbolizes diamonds and nature. Amari, the Bear Ghost Pink Kind, loving, and uplifting. Symbolizes love and hearts. Evori, the Butterfly Melee (Evori’s Spellcaster) Light blue/silver Shares the traits of all the other companions. Symbolizes transformation and growth.

Each Evori Dreamwings weapon comes with its own unique default color, listed above in the table, and three other color variants for players to choose from. Players will need Radianite to unlock all the upgrades and additional colors.

VALORANT Evori Dreamwings bundle price and release date

The Evori Dreamwings bundle will likely cost between 8,700 and 9,900 VALORANT points based on the price of previous bundles, roughly between $85 and $100. Each item will sell individually, but not at a discounted rate.

The Evori Dreamwings bundle will arrive in the VALORANT store on Thursday, June 27, two days after Patch 9.00 goes live.

