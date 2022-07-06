The Best VALORANT PC Settings

VALORANT is a hyper-competitive, tactical first-person shooter, so it makes sense to want to start out on the right foot with the best possible settings.

Riot Games’ CS:GO competitor features a daunting amount of customizability, which can make it challenging to find the settings you’re looking for. Whether it’s mouse settings, video or audio settings, or even keybinds, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Additionally, the best settings for one player may be different for another, making it even more difficult to find the best possible settings for optimizing your experience, but don’t worry, we’ve gone through all of VALORANT‘s options to find the best settings for most players.

So if you’re interested in using the best settings for VALORANT but are unsure where to start, here’s everything you need to know.

Best General settings for VALORANT

Screengrab via Riot Games

The General settings in VALORANT cover a fairly wide range of options, many of which come down to personal preference, but if you’re looking to optimize your game, there are some settings to note.

Enemy Highlight Color: This setting is mostly up to preference, however, many players choose yellow as it seems to cause enemies to stick out slightly more than other colors.

As for Mouse settings, it mostly comes down to your own personal preference, but it could be helpful to note that the average eDPI of professional VALORANT players is 280 and 81% use a 1.0 scoped sensitivity multiplier, according to ProSettings. To calculate your own eDPI, multiply your in-game sensitivity and your mouse’s DPI (This can be checked through most mouse software and usually sits at 400, 800, or 1600).

[Beta] RawInputBuffer: If you can run VALORANT at over 60 FPS, we recommend having this setting set to “on.” For more info on this setting, you can check out our detailed analysis.

Screengrab via Riot Games

For Minimap settings, we recommend keeping the zoom low enough so you can see the entire map at all times. This is because there are lots of abilities in VALORANT that show up on the minimap, and it’s extremely useful to be able to see this information. It’s also recommended to Keep Player Centered set to “Off” and to have your minimap set to Rotate so you can easily identify locations at a glance.

Moving on to the Other section of the General settings, there are some that have minimal impact on your game and are completely up to you, but are also quite a few that are important when considering the most optimal settings in VALORANT.

Always Show Inventory: Off

Player Loadouts Always Visible: Off

Cycle to Next/Prev Weapon Wraps Inventory: Off

Cycle to Next/Prev Weapon Includes Spike: Off

Show Blood: On

Instability Indicators: On

Show Corpses: Off

Show Bullet Tracers: On

Network Buffering: Minimum

Use Team Color for Crosshair: Off

Hide User Interface in Game: Off

Best Video settings for VALORANT

Having the correct Video settings applied is one of the most important aspects when it comes to optimizing VALORANT.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: Set to your monitor’s native resolution with the highest possible refresh rate

Aspect Ration Method: Letterbox

Limit FPS: Off, although can be set to On in Menus and Background if preferred.

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost (Note: this setting is only available for those with an NVIDIA graphics card)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Moving on to Graphics Quality, these options are yet again some of the most important settings for optimizing your VALORANT experience. The settings we recommend will provide you with the highest possible FPS in-game while attempting to salvage as much video quality as possible, however, it should be noted that with a higher-end PC you can bump up some of the Quality settings to your liking.

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Either None or MSAA 2x depending on your preference

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x or 4x depending on your preference

Improve Clarity: Off

[BETA] Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Lastly, the Stats section has no real impact on performance in VALORANT and is mostly up to personal preference, but some information these settings provide can be helpful. Here’s our recommendations:

Client FPS: Text Only

Server Tick Rate: Text Only

Total Frame Time: Hide

Idle time: Hide

CPU Game Time: Hide

CPU Render Time: Hide

Network Round trip Time: Text Only

Packet Loss: Text Only

Game to Render Latency: Hide

Game Latency: Hide

Render Latency: Hide

Best Audio settings for VALORANT

Screengrab via Riot Games

The best Audio settings are almost entirely up to your own personal preference and depend on your PC’s sound settings among other factors, but there are a few settings worth noting.

All Music Overall Volume: Unchecked if you desire fewer distractions from gameplay

VOIP Ducks Music: Checked if you have in-game music turned on (This setting mutes all music when a teammate is speaking through VALORANT‘s in-game voice chat)

Enable HRTF: Checked

Best Crosshair settings for VALORANT

Crosshair settings in VALORANT are mostly up to personal preference, but it’s recommended to create a crosshair that isn’t too thick or wide so you can still see your opponents behind it.

Screengrab via Riot Games

A very common crosshair uses the following settings:

Crosshair Color: Preference

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs With My Primary Crosshair: Off

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Show Outer Lines: Off

It should be noted that Movement Error and Firing Error can be helpful for newer players to get a grasp on the combat system in VALORANT and can be set to “On” if you prefer.

Best Controls in VALORANT

The best Controls for VALORANT are nonexistent, as it all comes down to what works best for you. Try testing out different keybinds for any default settings that you’re uncomfortable with.