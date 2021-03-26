Make the most out of the settings menu.

VALORANT is all about finding an edge over your opponent. Even if you have pinpoint accuracy, the perfect game sense, and extensive knowledge of each of the maps, there’s always room for improvement.

Controls and settings in VALORANT, believe it or not, have a real impact on your gameplay. If you aren't using the optimal settings, you're doing yourself a disservice.

Here are the best controls and settings in VALORANT.

Mouse Settings

Low mouse sensitivities are generally considered the best in tactical shooters. But a low sens certainly isn't essential.

If you have a large mouse pad and plenty of space on your desk, choosing a low to medium sens is your best bet. You might have to move your wrist around a fair amount, but it should help you improve your accuracy. If you have limited desk space and you're stuck with a tiny mouse pad, though, crank up your sensitivity.

Here's an example of a reasonably-low sensitivity.

Mouse Settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.35 eDPI 400 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6

Crosshair Settings

Crosshairs are entirely down to personal preference. There's no "best" crosshair. But you should look to find a crosshair that's easily visible on your screen. Using colors that stand out, like green or cyan, is often the way to go.

Below is an example of a simple crosshair that will work in almost any scenario.

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 2 Outlines Off Outer Lines Off Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key Bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 C Ability 2 Q Ability 3 E Utlimate Ability X

There's absolutely nothing wrong with the default keybindings in VALORANT, especially when it comes to each of your abilities. If you want a change of pace, mouse buttons four and five are good options., however.

One thing you should consider changing, though, is your jump keybinding. If you bind jump to Mouse Wheel Down (or up), rather than spacebar, you'll have a much easier time bunny hopping. You can also bind jump to both the spacebar and the mouse wheel if you're having trouble adjusting.

If you do decide to bind jump to Mouse Wheel Down , remember that Jett can only hover with the space bare.

Video Settings

VALORANT has been designed to look as minimalistic as possible, so it can thrive in a competitive environment and run smoothly on anyone's computer.

In tactical shooters, you ideally want to avoid unnecessary textures or colors in your line of sight. In this case, lower-end video settings are generally the way to go.

The difference between low and high settings shouldn't make a great deal of a difference to your gameplay, but low settings could give you a slight edge. If you can see even a pixel clearer than your opponent, you'll have the advantage.

Here's an example of low to medium video settings.

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off Shadows Off

Map Settings

The default map settings in VALORANT give you just a small proportion of the full map. If you're on one bombsite and your enemies are on the other, it can be difficult to make out their positions. This could lead to you missing out on vital information.

The settings below should give you more clarity and allow you to see the entire map at all times. It might take some time to get used to, but it's well worth the effort.

Rotate Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered On Minimap Size 1.1 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.