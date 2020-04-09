How to bunny hop in VALORANT

If you’ve played Counter-Strike, you’ve dabbled in Quake, or you’ve tried Apex Legends out for size, then you should be at home with bunny hopping.

Bunny hopping is all about gaining velocity and using air-strafing to travel from one location to another. Some games actively discourage it, like Call of Duty. But others, namely Counter-Strike, embrace it.

If VALORANT had to be compared to another first-person shooter, it would be Counter-Strike. The game has elements of Overwatch and Apex with its character-based action, but when it comes to gameplay and mechanics, it screams Counter-Strike.

In the Counter-Strike 1.6 and Source days, you could bunny hop from one side of the map to the other and catch your opponents off guard. It’s not quite the same in VALORANT, and the distance you can cover is nowhere near as impressive, but bunny hopping is entirely possible.

How exactly do you bunny hop?

Practice makes perfect when it comes to learning the art of bunny hopping.

You first need to get the hang of air-strafing if you want to hone your bunny hopping skills. This is just simply jumping (or falling) and moving your mouse in a direction while pressing the corresponding strafe key—A for left, D for right. This should give you a small amount of velocity.

Once you’ve got air-strafing down, you can start practicing your bunny hops. Bunny hopping is combining a left (A) air strafe with a right (D) air strafe in quick succession.

To do this, jump and press A while simultaneously pointing your mouse to the left of your mouse pad. Then, jump, press D, and move your mouse to the right side of your mouse pad. You then rinse and repeat, jumping from left to right and building up speed.

The simplest way to bunny hop is to abandon your space bar and bind jump to your scroll wheel instead. It’s much easier to sequence your bunny hops and time them perfectly when you’re scrolling.

What’s the point of bunny hopping in VALORANT?

The momentum you gain from bunny hopping on the spot is barely worth mentioning in VALORANT. But in certain scenarios, it can be worth taking into consideration.

If you’re trying to move around the map and get to a bombsite before your enemy, you should avoid bunny hopping altogether. It might even slow you down if you make a sloppy mistake.

But if you want to get through a Sage Slow Orb, a Brimstone Incendiary, or a Phoenix Hot Hands as quickly as possible, bunny hopping could save you a few extra seconds. If you time your bunny hops correctly, you should even avoid taking damage.

You can also use bunny hopping in tandem with agents like Raze, as content creator Jack Dice demonstrates here. If you bounce off one of Raze’s mines and immediately bunny hop when you hit the floor, you’ll get a quick boost of momentum. The same goes for her ultimate ability. This might even work with Jett too, weaving dashes into well-timed bunny hops. The possibilities are endless.