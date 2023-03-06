Best VALORANT settings for FPS

To tap heads with ease in VALORANT, you’ll need the best settings possible. A superior frame rate usually gives players an advantage over gamers struggling to flick to heads cleanly.

While reaching 1000 frames per second is excellent, let’s remember you’ll easily succeed anywhere from 120 to 300 frames. If you’re looking to play at a higher level for a career, or even as a hobby, you’ll require a PC that’ll take you the extra mile.

What are the best FPS settings in VALORANT?

Here’s what you’ll need to change in order to make your FPS as high as possible in VALORANT:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

Vsyncs: OFF

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1X

Screengrab via Riot Games

Make sure your display mode is set to fullscreen. If you’re playing on windowed or any other display mode, you’ll lose valuable frames. Your resolution should match your monitor’s refresh rate. To learn what your monitor’s settings are:

Go to display settings from your desktop

Click on “Advanced Display settings”

Once you’ve found your monitor’s native resolution, you’ll be able to change your VALORANT settings to match.

Max FPS is likely necessary if you’ve got a slower PC. Set your max FPS to your monitor’s refresh rate, or one step beyond.

Dropping things to their lowest setting is usually the way to go if you’re looking to maximize your FPS. Depending on what you change, you’ll be impacting things like your shading and texture quality, meaning you might miss key details in the game that can benefit you in your matches.

There are areas in maps like Ascent where if you lower a particular setting, wall bangs will be harder to find. Prepare to learn things slightly slower than other VALORANT players who’ve got their settings turned up to the max right away.