Your settings in VALORANT entirely come down to personal preference. But there are still a few important variables to consider, especially when it comes to your mouse sensitivity and your dots per inch (DPI).

Precision matters in VALORANT. If your sensitivity is too high, you’ll have a hard time accurately clicking or tapping on your opponent’s heads. But if it’s too low, reacting to a gunfight, a flank, or a flash can be equally demanding.

Finding the right balance with your sensitivity is key to improving your skills in VALORANT, as well as every first-person shooter.

Your DPI dictates the speed at which your mouse cursor moves on your screen. It’s a basis for everything you do on your computer, from browsing the internet to diving into a game. Before you choose your sensitivity, first focus on your DPI.

Mouses vary, but they generally range from 400 to 3,200 DPI. The lower your DPI, the slower your mouse cursor will move. For tactical shooters like VALORANT and Counter-Strike, the best players—those who compete for thousands of dollars in cash prizes—tend to use lower DPIs like 400, 800, and, in some cases, 1,600. We recommend you use 800 for VALORANT. It’s neither too fast nor too slow.

When choosing your sensitivity, you should first take your role into account. If you prefer to use weapons like the Operator, consider a lower sensitivity. But if you favor using a rifle like the Vandal or Phantom, choose a higher sensitivity.

You should also take note of your surroundings. If you have limited space on your desk or a small mousepad, it’s recommended you bump up your sensitivity to compensate.

If you have plenty of space, though, feel free to experiment with a lower sensitivity. We recommend anything between 0.35 and 0.4. It’s on the lower side of the scale and might take some time to get used to, but it’s not too low that it impairs your movement.

Dot Esports' recommendation

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.35 eDPI 280 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6

