This weird VALORANT agent comp at Champions might mark return of frustrating spray-and-pray meta

If you thought the Harbor-Viper VALORANT meta was overly chaotic and a “spam fest,” wait till you see what LOUD cooked up for their run at VCT Champions Los Angeles. The high-stakes tournament isn’t where one would expect teams to try quirky strategies, but LOUD isn’t known for abiding by the rule book.

In their deciding group match against Natus Vincere on Aug. 12, the former world champions pulled an unexpected ‘triple controller’ card out of their pockets, leaving onlookers shocked. Moreover, it was the final map of the series, with the loser bound to be eliminated from the tournament. “Surely LOUD isn’t throwing,” I wondered during the Agent Select, and I am pretty sure everyone did, too.

To the fandom’s relief, LOUD’s unconventional Omen-Viper-Brimstone trio turned out to be a success, flabbergasting NAVI to confirm their spot at the Champions 2023 playoffs. But how did a triple controller comp manage to do that against one of the best teams in EMEA?

Well, LOUD’s plan was actually formidable, and even though it was a close game and could have easily gone to NAVI, the Brazilians executed it perfectly.

Viper and Brimstone have always been heavily favored picks on Bind, and even LOUD chose to stick to the iconic duo. What they added to the tried-and-tested meta was Omen, a versatile VALORANT controller known for his pseudo-initiator and duelist capabilities.

Throughout the game’s attacking half, LOUD’s Saadhak on Omen continued pressuring NAVI’s defense as a lurker and post-plant menace.

The presence of a third controller allowed Tuyz on Brimstone to offer three Sky Smokes at once during an aggressive execution without the non-rechargeable mechanic breathing down his neck. And with Less doing his duty on Viper, LOUD’s plan looked quite promising. With three controllers on their side, LOUD was bound to have an easy time on defense, although NAVI did put up a strong fight.

What concerns me is LOUD’s idea may invite the disastrous ‘spray-and-pray’ meta back to VALORANT’s professional scene.

Ever since Riot Games nerfed the rate of Viper’s fuel regeneration in patch 6.11, the pro meta has become much less chaotic and more focused on strategies, making it easier for the audience to make out what’s happening. Triple smokes can almost perfectly counter Viper’s nerf, allowing her to play a strong pseudo-sentinel role.

Throughout the game, site executions were filled with smokes of yellow, green, and blue, and it wasn’t pleasant to watch, especially on a tightly-spaced map like Bind. It reminded me of Masters Tokyo’s “spam fest” meta dominated by the Viper-Harbor duo and lots of Phantom ‘spray-and-pray.’

Of course, as an excellent team, NAVI managed to counter LOUD’s execution in most places. And it isn’t the triple controller comp that won LOUD the match, but their impeccable discipline and synergy. Still, NAVI was forced to use crucial utilities to clear multiple vision blockers and, sometimes, even push through the smokes without utility.

Bind’s defense-centric features have always called for a double-controller meta. While Harbor’s release and Viper’s consecutive nerfs have caused teams to experiment, double controllers were always the norm on the map. Brimstone and Viper are all-time favorites, while Harbor and Brimstone are a close second-best.

Then again, Bind also nurtures a double duelist meta because of how difficult it’s to enter sites as attackers. The Jett-Raze duo is a hit on this map and, when supported by Skye, is a force to be reckoned with.

Then again, LOUD didn’t seem to have any issues with the solo duelist VALORANT comp they adopted. This begs the question, will Bind’s meta shift to a triple controller trend?

