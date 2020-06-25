ScreaM’s VALORANT settings and keybinds

Over 10 years of FPS experience was used to perfect these settings.

ScreaM is a veteran CS:GO player who transitioned to VALORANT during the game’s beta stage.

Before making the leap, ScreaM was an inactive member of the GamerLegion’s CS:GO team. His 10 years of experience in the tactical shooter only made his transition smoother, and the pro even went onto win his first official tournament with his team called the Prodigy, consisting of names like Dafran, Mixwell, and Shaiko.

Though CS:GO fans found it hard to believe that one of the most sensational one-tappers of the game would leave in a heartbeat, ScreaM found VALORANT to be more interactive and rewarding in terms of pure gameplay.

Nowadays, ScreaM streams his VALORANT progression exclusively. Fans can even catch him broadcasting VALORANT Pro League matches, which tend to be excellent sources of knowledge if you’re looking to become a professional VALORANT player.

If you’re aspiring to stand next to ScreaM or even against him, the next time he makes into grand finals of a tournament, then you must first understand what you’re dealing with. Copying his settings can be a great idea to know how ScreaM approaches VALORANT and give you a chance to make them better with your personal adjustments.

Here are ScreaM’s VALORANT settings.

ScreaM’s mouse settings

ScreaM plays with a perfect balance of both accuracy and speed. Despite setting a low DPI value, he makes up for it via Windows’ Mouse Sensitivity options and VALORANT in-game settings.

The Finalmouse Ultralight Sunset is also one of the lightest mouses in the market, which means higher sensitivity values would end up being too unreliable for ScreaM. Always consider the weight of your mouse while adjusting your settings as well.

Keep in mind that there isn’t a perfect sensitivity setting for everyone, and the most important takeaway here is ScreaM’s Polling Rate. Setting it to 1000 Hz ensures the lowest possible response rate, which is essential in competitive shooters like VALORANT.

DPI 400 Sensitivity 0.765 eDPI 306 Windows Mouse Sensitivity 6 Polling Rate 1000 Scoped Sensitivity 1 [Finalmouse Ultralight Sunset]

ScreaM’s key bindings

ScreaM’s keybinds doesn’t look that different from the default layout. He makes a few adjustments, however. ScreaM prefers a different layout for his ability keys, which allows him to reach two of them with his index finger while the other’s always under his ring finger.

Walk Left Shift Equip Primary Weapon 1 Use/Equip Ability: 1 C Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Use/Equip Ability: 2 Q Crouch Left Ctrl Use/Equip Ability: 3 F Equip Melee Weapon 3 Jump Space Bar Use Object E Equip Spike 4 Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate X [HyperX Alloy FPS]

ScreaM’s video settings

Despite using a top-of-the-line graphics card like the NVIDIA GeForce 2080, ScreaM prefers keeping his graphical settings at their minimum values.

This common trait among seasoned professional players allows them to spot enemies better due to having fewer details in the game. Removing all the eye-candy features of the game also gives them a nice boost of frames-per-second (FPS), which they take advantage of with a high refresh rate monitor.

The only exceptions he makes seem to be his Anti-Aliasing and Anisotropic Filtering settings. Though Anti-Aliasing has a reputation for being resource-heavy, Anisotropic Filtering has almost no impact on VALORANT’s performance, and it fixes most of the blurs around objects.

Display Mode Fullscreen Resolution 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit Unlocked Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette On V-Sync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 8x Improve Clarity Off Bloom Off Distortion Off First Person Shadows Off [NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080]

ScreaM’s crosshair settings

ScreaM uses a cyan crosshair, one of the most distinct colors you can pick for a crosshair. Though this is a personal preference, the other popular choices are red/pink tones and light green.

Color Cyan Outlines On / 1 / 1 Center Dot On / 1 / 2 Inner Lines 1 / 0 / 0 / 0 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

ScreaM’s radar settings