New Wingman? Latest VALORANT agent teaser hints at exciting initiator meta

If you adore Gekko’s Wingman for his quirky personality and support, VALORANT may have a pleasant surprise wrapped up for you when its newest Agent 27 drops in Episode Nine next week.

In a subtle teaser titled “CUATRO,” released on Jan. 2, Riot Games hinted at what seems to be a new spider-like companion running beside Chamber and Jett, that too on an unfamiliar VALORANT map setting. If we were to put on our thinking caps, the creature might be a part of the upcoming Agent 27’s kit, which is set to be revealed soon. Besides the new agent, the teaser could hint at a new map in upcoming episodes.

Interestingly, when translated, Cuatro signifies a small guitar popular in Puerto Rican music. It could indicate Agent 27’s connection to musical powers—or simply the ability’s name. If these hints have sparked the suspense lover in you, we’ve got a few intriguing theories for you to explore.

We already know that Agent 27 hails from Columbia and is an initiator. For starters, the spider-like creature could be a bot that gathers intel and, when placed on the ground, could scan for enemies around. It may also act like a laying machine, used to deploy stun or damage-inflicting mines or combat stim effects for allies, similar to what Peni Parker can do in Marvel Rivals.

While we don’t know the roster nickname or actual name of VALORANT’s Agent 27 yet, past leaks suggest their codename during development was “Terra,” which denotes land. Based on this, they could flaunt ground-shaking powers like that of Breach.

Besides being the 26th character to be added to VALORANT’s diverse roster, Terra is also set to be its seventh initiator agent. They’re the first addition to the initiator class since Episode Six, Act Two brought Gekko back in 2023. While it’s been a fairly long wait, the initiator meta is finally set to receive an exciting revamp with Terra’s entry, especially if the spider bot theories are true.

