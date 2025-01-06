Forgot password
Tejo, VALORANT agent
Image via Riot Games
New VALORANT agent Tejo brings explosive and suppressive intel gathering to the table

Love me a good initiator in VALORANT.
Published: Jan 6, 2025 10:07 am

VALORANT’s newest agent, Tejo, is the perfect combination of firepower and intelligence, so if you’re an initiator main, get ready to have the time of your life in your favorite tactical shooter.

Revealed by Riot Games on Jan. 6, Tejo is the 26th agent—and the seventh initiator—to join VALORANT’s esteemed roster. Like his quirky getup, the Columbian flaunts a powerful kit of abilities quite different from the initiator agents we’ve had so far. The best part? His kit offers intel and focuses on inflicting significant damage to enemies.

Sticky grenades are here. Image via Riot Games

For starters, Tejo brings the game’s first sticky grenade, letting players concuss enemies with a projectile-based mechanic. He also offers a Stealth Drone—similar to Sova’s Owl Drone—that can suppress and reveal enemies. In case you’re wondering, Tejo’s the only VALORANT agent besides KAY/O who can deactivate an enemy’s abilities with the Suppress status effect.

Coming to the damage part, his Guided Salvo lets you fire missiles at targeted locations. These missiles detonate upon reaching the location, taking down any enemy caught in its area of effect. Lastly, Tejo’s ultimate, Armageddon, unleashes a wave of explosions and can decimate any enemy caught in a large area. 

As powerful as all that sounds, Tejo’s success is heavily dependent on the information a player has. You can easily miss your missile or sticky grenade placements if you aren’t sure about your enemies’ whereabouts. At the same time, in a cooperative team environment, his kit sounds quite overpowered. Whether it requires a nerf to balance things out is something we’d have to track as players start getting creative with Tejo. 

All in all, Riot has come up with a creative VALORANT agent this time, and we will surely have a lot of fun abusing his quirks during our matches. 

