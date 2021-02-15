Tenz’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Retired Counter-Strike pro Tyson “TenZ” Ngo immediately took the leap to VALORANT when the game’s closed beta launched in April last year.

Since then, he’s worked his way to the top of the competitive ladder, standing out as one of the very best in the game. He even reached the highest rank in North America, just a day after ranked launched.

Like any pro with a background in Counter-Strike, Tenz uses his pinpoint precision to take out his enemies. His game sense and methodical approach to VALORANT has led him to where he is today.

Here’s Tenz’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.487 eDPI 389.6 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Crosshair settings

Color Cyan Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 2 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 Mouse 4 Ability 2 Mouse 5 Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability F HyperX X Ducky One 2 Mini RGB

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Asus GeForce RTX 3090

Map settings