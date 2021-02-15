Tenz’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Retired Counter-Strike pro Tyson “TenZ” Ngo immediately took the leap to VALORANT when the game’s closed beta launched in April last year.
Since then, he’s worked his way to the top of the competitive ladder, standing out as one of the very best in the game. He even reached the highest rank in North America, just a day after ranked launched.
Like any pro with a background in Counter-Strike, Tenz uses his pinpoint precision to take out his enemies. His game sense and methodical approach to VALORANT has led him to where he is today.