Tenz’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Take it from Tenz.

Image via Cloud9

Retired Counter-Strike pro Tyson “TenZ” Ngo immediately took the leap to VALORANT when the game’s closed beta launched in April last year.

Since then, he’s worked his way to the top of the competitive ladder, standing out as one of the very best in the game. He even reached the highest rank in North America, just a day after ranked launched.

Like any pro with a background in Counter-Strike, Tenz uses his pinpoint precision to take out his enemies. His game sense and methodical approach to VALORANT has led him to where he is today.

Here’s Tenz’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.487
eDPI389.6Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Crosshair settings

ColorCyanInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1Mouse 4
Ability 2Mouse 5
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityF
HyperX X Ducky One 2 Mini RGB

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Asus GeForce RTX 3090

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.85
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways