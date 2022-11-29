How to fix the VAN -81 error code in VALORANT

The primary line of defense between yourself and cheaters in VALORANT is the Riot Vanguard anti-cheat program. Riot’s custom, in-house developed anti-cheat program automatically detects cheaters by scanning the system it’s on, then hands out the appropriate punishment.

An active, properly working Vanguard client is vital to be able to play VALORANT. But sometimes, an update, another program being installed, or a change to the system’s settings can cause Vanguard to malfunction.

The “VAN -81” error code can be a common occurrence when Vanguard isn’t working. But what’s causing the error and how can it be fixed?

What is the VAN -81 error code in VALORANT?

The VAN -81 error code means that “VALORANT has encountered connection error,” according to Riot’s support page. Most likely, it’s an issue with Vanguard that is affecting your ability to connect to VALORANT since Vanguard working properly is a prerequisite to being able to connect to your game.

What to do when you get the VAN -81 error code in VALORANT

Here are the steps for solving the VAN -81 error code when it pops up upon launching VALORANT.

Restart PC and the Riot client

Restarting your PC should restart the Riot client as well, and while this seems like a very basic solution, it serves as a refresh for connection to both the Vanguard program and VALORANT.

Reinstall both VALORANT and Vanguard

If restarts aren’t working, you’ll have to take more drastic measures and reinstall both the VALORANT game and the Vanguard anti-cheat program. To do so, go to “Add or Remove programs” from the Windows menu. Search for VALORANT, then hit uninstall, and then do the same for Riot Vanguard.

If you still have the Riot client installed, re-open the client and go to the All Games section on the main menu, select VALORANT, and hit install. This should re-install both the game and the Vanguard client.

If both a restart and a fresh reinstallation don’t work, click here to submit a ticket on the VALORANT page of the Riot support website.