How to get the dot crosshair in VALORANT

Crosshairs come in (almost) all shapes and sizes. There are different outer line lengths, amounts of space between lines, colors, and so much more. They’re like snowflakes in that no two are alike.

Well, that might not actually be true. Several pro players use similar or the same crosshairs as others, and lots of viewers like to borrow a pro’s crosshair in the hopes that it will up their game. One crosshair type that’s seen rather frequently in VALORANT is the dot. And by dot, we don’t mean a dot in the center of a normal crosshair, we mean just a dot.

If you’ve seen one in action and want to try it yourself, here’s how you can get the two types of dot crosshairs in VALORANT.

The square dot

Image via Riot Games

If edges don’t concern you, the easiest to make and most visually solid crosshair is the square dot. To get this one, go to the crosshair settings page, and make these changes.

Outlines and Center Dot: On

Show Inner Lines and Show Outer Lines: Off

Outline Opacity: Anywhere between 0.5 and 1, depending on preference.

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: Between 2 and 5, depending on preference.

These settings will result in a basic square dot with an outline around it. You want the outline on so the crosshair is clearly seen against any background. The Center Dot Thickness setting is the most reliant on personal preference, however one is likely too small to see and six is too big (since it covers most of an opponent’s head). Your best bet would be between three and four.

The round dot

Image via Riot Games.

The center dot section of the crosshair settings doesn’t allow you to make a circular dot, but you can still rig one together by messing with these settings.

Outliners and Show Inner Lines: On

Center Dot and Show Outer Lines: Off

Outline Opacity: Anywhere between 0.5 and 1, depending on preference.

Outline Thickness: 1

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 0

As you can see, this makes more of a circular crosshair with round edges. You can always play around in the settings to make little adjustments, but this is your basic setup for the round dot. For example, if you want something some space in the center of the dot to see through, you can increase the Inner Line Offset.

For either crosshair, when it comes to color, you want something that’s not going to blend into most backgrounds. Therefore, you should avoid anything white or yellow, and aim for either green, cyan, pink, or red.