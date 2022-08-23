How to copy someone else’s crosshair in VALORANT

Have you ever spectated a teammate in VALORANT and saw a crosshair you just to have? Well, now you don’t have to ask them for a code; following the Patch 5.04 update, Riot’s FPS title now has a new crosshair copying feature.

This new update, alongside a slew of quality-of-life improvements for VALORANT‘s crosshair features, adds the ability to copy a crosshair you’re spectating directly into a new crosshair profile. You’ll have more room to copy spectated crosshairs too, with the number of available profiles increased from 10 to 15.

Here’s how to copy that ideal crosshair you’re spectating in VALORANT.

How to copy someone else’s VALORANT crosshair

You can now directly copy someone’s crosshair if you’re spectating them during a VALORANT game. You don’t even have to open the menu to do so: you just need to have a crosshair profile spot available.

During a match, make sure you’re viewing the player’s crosshair you’re trying to copy, then type either “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair and save it as a new crosshair profile. Once that crosshair is saved as a profile, you can open it in your settings page and make any additional adjustments you want, including the new features like custom colors and individual vertical/horizontal line adjustments.

Because of how spectating works, any matches you queue for will only give you the option to spectate teammates in rounds when you’re dead. You won’t be able to copy codes from opponents or in game modes like Deathmatch or Escalation where you don’t have the chance to spectate someone.

You should be able to spectate anyone in a custom VALORANT game though.