VALORANT Patch 5.04 unleashed a plethora of updates to the game’s crosshair customization system. With the patch, players can fully customize their crosshairs’ colors, shapes, and intricate designs.

Options for crosshair customization became practically unlimited with the introduction of the ability to alter horizontal and vertical lines on your crosshair independently from one another. This change makes it so that VALORANT crosshairs can be designed with more complex looks than that of a traditional four-lined crosshair.

One of the most trendy custom crosshairs players have been using in the new VALORANT update is the “nerd glasses” crosshair, which uses a series of lines and shaded colors to create a crosshair that looks like a pair of glasses. In games, a pair of glasses will appear in the middle of your screen, leading to some hilarious imagery when coming face-to-face with other players.

Here’s how to get the nerd glasses crosshair in VALORANT.

Crosshair settings for VALORANT’s “nerd glasses”

The nerd glasses crosshair first went viral in a tweet by a VALORANT content creator named Jioon. They linked the crosshair code they used for the crosshair in a tweet.

The crosshair code for the original nerd glasses crosshair is: 0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

THIS IS THE JIOON PATENTED NERD CROSSHAIR🤓



0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0 — jioon🤓 (@whoisjioon) August 26, 2022

If you prefer to create your crosshairs manually and alter their specific details as you go along, you can find the exact parameters for the nerd glasses crosshair below.

Crosshair

Color: White

Outlines (On) Opacity/Thickness: 1/2

Center Dot (On) Opacity/Thickness: 0.462/2

Override firing error offers with crosshair offset: Off

Override all primary crosshair with my primary crosshair: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines (On) Opacity/Length/Thickness/Offset: 0.308/14/10/5

Movement Error: Off

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Outer Lines

Outer Lines (On) Opacity/Length/Thickness/Offset: 0/6/1/18

Movement Error: Off

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

The glasses crosshair can be placed over agents at point-blank range to make it appear as though the character in front of you is wearing glasses. Only two agents on the VALORANT roster wear glasses: Killjoy and Chamber. Using the nerd glasses crosshair on them won’t really do much of anything.

The nerd glasses crosshair is hardly practical and probably shouldn’t be used in your competitive games. Still, there are worse ways to land headshots than by lining up a pair of glasses with an opponent’s face.