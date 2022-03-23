How to export and import crosshair settings in VALORANT

Getting the perfect crosshair in VALORANT has always been a process for players. There are tons of settings that may be unfamiliar to newer or even experienced players, and if you saw a crosshair you liked from a pro or streamer, you’d have to find their settings and enter them manually.

But a new system for exporting and importing crosshair settings via auto-generated codes has been introduced to the game as of Patch 4.05, which should expedite the process of sharing and borrowing crosshairs to and from other players.

Here’s how it works.

How to export crosshair settings in VALORANT

In VALORANT, go to your crosshair page under settings. You should now notice an upload and download symbol next to the Crosshair Profile download menu. Click the symbol with the upward arrow to export your crosshair code to your clipboard.

Image via Riot Games

Your crosshair is now represented by a string of around 20 characters and values. For example, the crosshair code for the crosshair above is: 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0. You can send your code to friends or upload it online.

How to import crosshair settings in VALORANT

If you have a crosshair code for a crosshair you’re eager to try out, you can import that code on the same Crosshair Profile page under Settings. Click the downward arrow symbol to open a box, then copy the code in there and click Import.

Image via Riot Games

You should see the crosshair change in the preview name. Make sure to name your new Crosshair Profile so it saves.