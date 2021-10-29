How to get a Smiley Face Crosshair in VALORANT

While coordinating with your team is important when it comes to winning VALORANT matches, you’ll also need to be able to pull your own weight and even clutch a few rounds when needed.

Improving your aim will be the number one step to becoming a better VALORANT player, and the signs of improvement should start showing themselves in your rank. While you’ll mostly be focused on building up your muscle memory to improve your aim, having a crosshair that feels comfortable can also make it easier to land headshots.

A decent crosshair should be small but not too small. It should also be easily noticeable, and the smiley face crosshair is a fun alternative that’s the opposite of how a crosshair should be in VALORANT. Most players use this crosshair as a joke since it looks funny, and out-playing your opponents can feel even better with a smile on your screen. The crosshair editor in the game allows players to experiment with unordinary concepts and there was also an Among Us crosshair at some point which, unlike the smiley crosshair, was competitively viable.

Here’s how you can get the smiley face crosshair in VALORANT.

Color : Yellow or Green

: Yellow or Green Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : One

: One Outline Thickness : Two

: Two Center Dot : On

: On Center Dot Opacity : Zero

: Zero Center Dot Thickness : Three

: Three Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity : One

: One Inner Line Length : Two

: Two Inner Line Thickness : 10

: 10 Inner Line Offset : Two

: Two Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error : Off

: Off Outer Lines: Off

If you’re wondering what’s the best crosshair in VALORANT, however, you’ll need to dig deeper. Checking out the crosshair settings of professional players, like Hiko, can be an excellent start to get familiar with what professional players value in their crosshairs. Pick your favorite players and check out their crosshairs on their streams or YouTube videos.

You can either try to recreate their crosshair settings or search for them, and once you start experimenting with their successful formulas, you can add a touch of your own by adjusting its size, color, or any aspect of them that you feel can be improved.

