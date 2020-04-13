What’s the best crosshair in VALORANT?

Riot Games’ newest FPS game VALORANT offers numerous possibilities to customize your crosshair. It may seem like an insignificant detail, but it can prove to be important to help you aim quicker and with more accuracy.

The crucial criteria when looking for the best crosshair is to find the balance between being visible in every situation without preventing you from staying focused or seeing the target. Here are some tips about the best crosshair options in VALORANT.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Crosshair Color

It’s generally a good idea to begin with choosing a different color than the default one in the crosshair options. Lines in a vivid color, like cyan, red, or green, stand out more easily than black or white because they usually don’t blend into the environment.

Outlines

Outlines add thickness and allow the crosshair to be easier to spot. But it’s not useful when you choose a vivid color here because it already serves the purpose of standing out from the map environment.

Offset

This is all a matter of style to find if you’re more comfortable playing with or without offset lines. The disadvantage of setting the offset to zero is that the center of your target is hidden. But it also makes it easier to aim with accuracy.

Related: VALORANT beginner’s guide

Movement and firing error

This option can be activated both for the inner and outer lines of the crosshair. The movement and firing errors show when your bullets get more spread because of your movement, such as walking or running, and when you get recoil by firing continuously.

For beginners, it can be useful to deactivate the error for the inner lines to keep a target unchanged at all times. Put them on the outer lines instead. It’s four dots around the target that spread when the errors are on. It can help you remember to stop moving or firing to get more accurate. You can deactivate them once you acquire the necessary reflexes.

Outer lines

Outer lines are mainly useful to put on the movement and firing errors. It’s useful as a beginner or if you’re sure you won’t be disturbed by them, but they’re rarely enabled.

What do streamers use?

Here are the crosshairs of some of the most popular VALORANT streamers, such as Summit1G, Brax, and DrLupo. As you can see, there’s no such thing as a perfect crosshair. But, in general, those almost all have in common the fact of being small and having a vivid color.

Screengrab via Riot Games

It also isn’t a bug to see the crosshair changing sometimes because the option of showing the spectated player’s crosshair is enabled by default in-game. You can turn it off in the Crosshair settings.

The optimal way to find the crosshair that suits you best is to play with the options and test out several of them in-game. Then, you’ll naturally see what you’re the most comfortable with.