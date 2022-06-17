VALORANT Maps List | All Maps in the game

VALORANT’s map pool has consistently grown since its release, giving players new areas to explore and master with each agent. Maps like Breeze offer long sightlines suited for Operators or rifles, while other maps like Split feature claustrophobic hallways with close-quarter combat. There is a VALORANT map for every type of player, and new maps are constantly added to the game.

The most recent map Pearl takes players to an underwater city on Omega Earth, providing a unique experience yet. Pearl’s introduction also caused Split to be taken out of the game, for the time being, marking it as the first map to be rotated out of the game. The developers believe seven maps in the active rotation is a healthy amount to avoid players having to master multiple maps and to make it easier for new players joining the game.

The new map rotation might be confusing, especially if you are just joining the fun. But there are currently only eight VALORANT maps:

Ascent

Bind

Breeze

Fracture

Haven

Icebox

Pearl

Split

Maps are often adjusted and edited as needed, especially if players find a way to abuse a spot or location. The developers have no planned date for the return of Split to the Unrated and Competitive queues, but they did hint that it will return in the future with a few updates.

VALORANT players can expect other maps to be rotated out in the future if Riot Games plans on maintaining seven active maps in the map pool. There’s no doubt other maps will also be added to the game in the future to keep the game fresh and exciting.