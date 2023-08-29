Best VALORANT agents to play on Sunset

The summer might be cooling down, but the action is already heating up on VALORANT‘s newest map, Sunset. Based in Los Angeles, Riot Games looked to create a more dialed-back gameplay experience where the variance came from the players and their decisions through agent select.

There are a plethora of different characters that could make an appearance in this sunny locale, but there many different small corridors and pathways to choose from, along with a large middle zone that allows freedom for any team that takes control of the area. Whether you’re a lurker who likes to sneak around for a flank like me or a player who loves to kick the door down from the front, there are a select few agents that will excel in a map such as this.

Here are the best VALORANT agents to play on the new map, Sunset.

Best agents to play on Sunset

On Sunset, zone control and space creation will be key for both attackers and defenders. The best agents that can help fill in some of the blanks in a team composition on Sunset are Raze, Yoru, Killjoy, Chamber, Omen, and Skye.

Raze

Catch a team off-guard with a couple of Paint Shells. Image via Riot Games

With the untimely demise of Jett in VALORANT‘s Patch 7.04, new duelists will climb up the ranks as the best in the role. Raze has already been one of the best agents in the game, and with her Korean peer getting hit by the nerfhammer, she will become the go-to for many players across every rank.

On Sunset, Raze will be a menace to deal with due to the number of small corridors and enclosed areas that players must travel through and hold on sites. There isn’t much room to maneuver on the map, and as a result, she can clear out areas with ease with her Paint Shells or her Showstopper. She even has her Boom Bot to help clear out some tough hiding spots and angles if she needs to.

There are even multiple ledges and rooftops that she can blast onto for an unexpected attack angle, especially in the middle area of the map.

Related: 4 tips and tricks for playing on Sunset in VALORANT

Yoru

Fool your enemies among the alleys with Yoru. Image via Riot Games

With the number of small alleyways and other flank opportunities on Sunset, Yoru could become a primary choice for any players who enjoy outwitting their opponents. The Japanese duelist can find unique teleport spots to flank his enemies or use his ultimate ability to zoom through to a little cubby for a cheeky lurk since there are so many different corners and angles to choose from.

His ultimate ability can also be used to scout out the enemy defenses so that his teammates aren’t taken by surprise by any foes who are hunting for an isolated pick.

Killjoy

Killjoy is ready for some fun in the sun, and a victory too. Image via Riot Games

Killjoy is another agent who has been the best in her role. And on Sunset, she will still be one of the best sentinels to pick for any players who like locking down areas with their utility. Her turret and Alarm Bot can be used to maintain control over sites, like the close-quarter zone of A, or protect possible flank spots while you hold down mid or B site.

Chamber

The French sniper is back and ready for battle. Image via Riot Games

Jett mains are mourning, but Chamber mains are rubbing their hands with glee. Since one of the best Operator users is getting effectively removed from the meta, the French sharpshooter could make a triumphant return to solo queue—especially with recent buffs that gave him a bit more range to his Trademark trap, faster weapon equip speed for his Rendezvous, and a faster firing ultimate ability.

He could help hold the long sightline through Sunset’s mid with a sniper rifle of his choice, while still maintaining some presence on A site with his teleport. His Trademark also has an large radius of effect, which means Chamber can walk relatively far away from the trap while it still remains active, making it a great tool to hold flank paths.

Related: Here are the VALORANT Patch 7.04 notes

Omen

Hidden in the shadows, away from the bright lights is Omen. Image via RIot Games

Since there are so many narrow chokepoints and corners, Omen could thrive on Sunset with his plethora of smokes and his Paranoia blind. There are also plenty of elevated spots that he can use his Shrouded Step to reach, giving him a bit more flexibility when holding down a site or rushing through to plant the spike.

Skye

Clear out every nook and cranny with Skye. Image via Riot Games

Checking corners, hidden spots, and gaining information will be massive on Sunset, and Skye has been one of the best initiators in the game. Whether you’re quickly spotting out enemies with her Trailblazer, flashing around a tight corner with Guiding Light, or using Seekers to sniff out enemies who are sulking around for a quick pick, she will be a Swiss Army knife for any composition.

About the author