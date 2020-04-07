VALORANT error codes 43, 46 explained

Are you unable to log in to VALORANT because of error code 43 or 46? Don’t worry, your whitelisted account’s access hasn’t been revoked. It’s just platform downtime, according to Riot Games’ official support page for the FPS.

The VALORANT closed beta has just gone live and it’s likely that its services are being crowded with its fervent fans right now. Riot has said that there’s “an issue with [the] number of logins on a specific service,” which is causing “timeouts.” The developer has called for fans to stop “trying to relog,” but rather to just wait the issue out while the problem is being solved.

Seeing an issue with number of logins on a specific service, and that's causing errors down the line (particularly timeouts). The best solve is for us to fix it, so don't keep trying to relog – we're on it, one sec! — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2020

It’s a new game with lots of hype, so it’s understandable that players are running into trouble. But Riot is on deck to deal with the issues as quickly as possible. For now, when it comes to error codes 43 and 46, it might be best to track the latest updates on the official VALORANT Twitter account and see if the developers have given the green light.

If you need a handy guide for every error code that VALORANT could be pumping out, here’s an official list from Riot of all of them in the tactical shooter.

