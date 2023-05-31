Night Market returns to VALORANT to both disappoint and delight players again

Every few months, VALORANT players either get their hearts broken or see their bank accounts suffer when the Night Market returns to the in-game client. And now, that time is quickly approaching once again.

The Night Market will be making its long-awaited return just in time for the summer, lasting from Wednesday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 27, Riot Games announced today. This special shop is one of the only ways to get skins in the game, besides the current featured collection and four random cosmetics that are featured in the store every day.

Did you remember to leave a light on? Night. Market’s on its way.



Players are given six skins that can range in rarity from select, deluxe, and premium. Exclusive and ultra-level cosmetics, on the other hand, will not be featured in this store. Usually, players will receive at least one melee skin in their market, but it isn’t guaranteed that they’ll get the best skins to choose from since the skins given are completely random.

You won’t be able to reroll your shop, so if you are dealt an unfortunate hand, you’ll have to wait another two months for the Night Market to return. The biggest appeal of the Night Market is that unlike the four random rotating skins in the store that are sold at their base price, these Night Market skins are sold at a lower price point ranging from 10 to 49 percent off.

As a result, this is the only time you can grab a VALORANT skin at a reduced price, which should be appealing to every player since Riot’s normal price point for most of the top-tier skins is upwards of 3,000 VP and more. If you’re looking to land a special skin from a recent collection, however, you might need to wait a while since only collections launched two Acts prior to the Act in which the Night Market is being hosted can appear.

