Envy rebound to beat Vivo Keyd 2-0 at VCT Masters Berlin

Envy staged a furious comeback on map one and staved off a furious Vivo Keyd comeback on map two.

Vivo Keyd gave Envy one heck of a run, but still fell to the North American squad 2-0 in today’s VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Berlin matchup.

Envy fell behind 7-1 on the opening map of the series, Icebox. They rebounded to push the game to overtime and eventually won 15-13. During that 7-1 scoreline, Austin “crashies” Roberts made one of the most mechanically impressive plays fans have seen far at VCT Masters Berlin so far.

After using the Sheriff to knock out four Vivo Keyd players, crashies found a Vandal. Jonathan “JhoW” Glória got off a Rez, the final two enemies lined up for crashies, and he took them both down to finish the round. The clutch was the turning point in the map, after that moment Envy began playing like themselves again.

Envy would go on to win Bind 13-9 and take the match, but not after surviving a Vivo Keyd comeback attempt of their own. Unfortunately for the Brazilian squad, they couldn’t pull out the ultimate victory to keep them alive in the best-of-three match.

The world isn’t falling apart for Vivo Keyd, however. Olavo “Heat” Marcelo impressed with over 50 kills through two maps and 14 first kills to only three first deaths. They’ll need to fight to stay alive in the tournament, but their situation doesn’t seem as dire as for several other teams who were knocked to the elimination match. Vivo Keyd will play the loser of KRU Esports and ZETA DIVISION on Sept. 14.

Envy advance to the winner’s bracket and will face the winner of the KRU Esports and ZETA DIVISION match on Sept. 13.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.