KRÜ Esports eliminate Vivo Keyd from VCT Masters Berlin in intense series

KRÜ Esports eliminated the last Brazilian team in the VCT Masters Berlin, Vivo Keyd, in a close two-map series.

Vivo Keyd and KRÜ Esports fought hard in Group B, hoping to earn one of the two spots in the Masters Berlin playoffs. Vivo Keyd started the tournament with a 2-0 loss against Envy but survived the elimination match by defeating ZETA Division. KRÜ Esports also defeated ZETA Division in their first match of the event but were sent to the Decider match by Envy. This resulted in one of the most exciting back and forth series in Berlin so far.

The teams faced off on Split, Vivo Keyd’s map pick, which ultimately went in KRU’s favor. Vivo Keyd struggled in the first few rounds of the half, and KRU provided little breathing room. KRU’s keznit helped secure the second round with an impressive use of Raze’s paint shells, achieving an incredible triple kill. Vivo answered back with four round wins in the first half, but KRU ended the half with three round wins and a 7-5 lead.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams winning six rounds each. But KRU did enough to win the first map 13-11, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. They also had the benefit of playing on their map pick, Haven, in the second game.

Vivo Keyd was not ready to quit, winning eight rounds in the first half of Haven and making KRU work for every small victory. Vivo Keyd’s murizzz even secured an ace for good measure, showing just how explosive the Brazilian team can be.

They could not replicate this strong performance in the second half and only managed to win three more rounds. KRU finished the series with another 13-11 victory, earning their spot in the playoffs and sending Vivo Keyd home.

KRÜ Esports and Envy will move on to the Masters Berlin playoffs alongside 100 Thieves, Vision Strikers, Sentinels, and G2 Esports.