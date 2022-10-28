The 12th annual Streamy Awards is around the corner—the latest iteration of a longstanding awards ceremony that “honors excellence in online video and the creators behind it.”

It has more than 45 different categories, but the most glorious one for streamers is Streamer of the Year. It has been won by the likes of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, and more.

The nominees for this year’s award have been announced. It contains some obvious names, including Hasan, Ludwig, Pokimane, Valkyrae, and xQc, and breakout stars like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed. But, a few streamers people expected to make the cut have been surprisingly snubbed.

Let’s take a look at the surprising exclusions.

Screengrab via Streamy Awards on YouTube

Streamers snubbed from the Streamy Awards

From Amouranth to TimTheTatman, here’s a list of all the streamers who were omitted from the nominees list.

Amouranth

Amournath has had a stellar year in terms of growth and viewership. The entrepreneurial star surged to the top of the top female streamer rankings and maintained her spot with ease.

She was also the only woman in the top 100 streamers across Twitch and YouTube, which is a massive achievement given the disparity between genders in the industry—and something she is helping to change.

Her omission is surprising, to say the least, especially considering her popularity.

Image via Amouranth on Twitter

Dr Disrespect

Every year is a good year for the two-time. The YouTube star’s channel has blown out to over four million subscribers, and he’s become a cornerstone figure on the Google-owned platform.

But even though he’s won multiple awards and was a finalist for Streamer of the Year at the 2022 Esports Awards, Streamy panelists weren’t convinced he’d done enough this year.

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

Gaules

Gaules is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. He has the 10th highest peak viewership record (707,648 viewers), which he set in 2022, and the 13th highest total views on the platform (405 million). But, despite the Brazilian star’s constant growth and impressive stats, he wasn’t nominated for the award.

Photo via BLAST

Ibai

Ibai is the most decorated streamer in terms of winning awards. The Spanish streamer won the Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards twice, once in 2021 and again in 2022.

Sure, it’s a totally different awards ceremony, but the metric they go by—honoring excellence in the industry, is the same, and Ibai’s year has been absolutely massive in multiple ways.

He created a cooking show, reached a new follower milestone, broke the peak viewership record on Twitch with an epic boxing event he organized and hosted, and has continued to grow. Still, it wasn’t enough to warrant a Streamy nomination.

Screengrab via Ibai on Twitch

Tarik

Tarik isn’t the first name that springs to mind when people think of a Streamer of the Year award. He’s not as big as some of the other nominees and omissions in terms of stats. But he closed the gap a lot in 2022.

His VALORANT streams during IEM Cologne and VCT Masters Copenhagen had more viewers than official channels. He was neck and neck with xQc in terms of viewership too.

Image via Sentinels

TimTheTatman

Last but not least is TimTheTatman. The livewire streamer made waves after ditching Twitch for YouTube and has attracted more than four million followers—which is now closer to five million.

He cemented his place as one of the biggest draws on the Google-owned platform, and since he’s been able to play with Dr Disrespect again, they’re churning out memorable moments on a daily basis. However, it wasn’t enough to stand out among the rest in the eyes of the panelists.

Maybe next time, Timmy.

Screengrab via TimTheTatman on YouTube

So there you have it—a list of all the streamers who were omitted from the Streamy Awards, and some of the things they’ve achieved throughout the year that puts it into question.

In the end, though, only a handful can make the cut—and only one of them can win. So, a line has to be drawn somewhere, and sadly for these stars, they missed out.