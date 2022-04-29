Ibai reaches massive Twitch follower milestone

Not many Twitch streamers can say that they have 1 million followers on the platform. So when Spanish streamer Ibai became just the seventh streamer and the third Spanish streamer to reach 10 million followers, it was a momentous day that warranted celebration from fans everywhere.

After starting his gaming career as a League of Legends caster for the LVP, Ibai made the transition over to streaming, where his career really took off. Since that move, Ibai has become one of the platform’s most popular streamers, as well as a co-owner of esports team KOI in this period of time.

10 MILLONES EN TWITCH ❤️❤️❤️❤️



Solo hay otros seis canales en la historia de Twitch con esta cifra. Qué jodida barbaridad es esto.



OS QUIERO. BESITOS. pic.twitter.com/wm39GIEHrl — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) April 28, 2022

Ibai’s 10 million followers put him within striking distance of Shroud, who ranks sixth all-time with 10.04 million followers on Twitch.

For Ibai, he follows in the footsteps of both Auronplay and Rubius, who are second and third all-time in Twitch follower count with 12.5 and 11.7 followers, respectively.

While Ibai is third among all Spanish streamers in the following, he is second when it comes to concurrent viewers, with more than 80,000 average viewers. This average viewership also puts him fourth globally in this category whereas Auronplay ranks second in this category.

As Ibai joins his fellow Spanish streamers in the 10 million followers club, it is a sign that the Spanish-speaking Twitch streams are on the cusp of a potentially major breakthrough on Twitch as they continue to dominate the global streaming platform.

The next closest Spanish streamer to reaching the 10 million followers benchmark is streamer and YouTuber TheGrefG, who has 9.8 million followers on Twitch and 17 million subscribers on YouTube.